Anti-India, pro-freedom banners appear in IOK

December 23, 2019

Srinagar, December 23, 2019 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, anti-India and pro-freedom banners and posers were witnessed at many places in the Kashmir valley. According to Kashmir Media Service, these were displayed on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum. The posters and banners were posted in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Islamabad districts against the steps taken by India particularly in the wake of 5th August action.

Student and Youth Forum Chairman Manzoor Ahmad Butt in a statement strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism and atrocities in the occupied territory, saying that it had exposed the brutal face of India, the so-called champion of democracy. He denounced the international community’s silence over the ongoing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and warned that if Kashmir was not resolved, it would have serious consequences not only for the region but for the whole world as well.

Manzoor Ahmad Butt said that the Kashmiri people were hopeful that the civilized world and human rights activists would take action against the inhuman and cruel practices of India and would put pressure on New Delhi to end the ongoing military siege in occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majid Mir in a statement urged the UN and human rights organizations to launch a probe into war crimes being committed by India in occupied Kashmir.

Zahid Ashraf, Vice Chairman of JK Young Men’s League in a statement criticized the Modi regime for continued siege of the occupied valley and escalating tension on the Line of Control. He castigated the Modi regime for its jingoism and warned that it was preparing to stage a false flag operation on the LOC only to offset the public outrage against recently passed anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act.

