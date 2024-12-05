Mumbai: Anti-Muslim violence broke out over fireworks during a Tipu Sultan birth anniversary procession in Dhad village, Buldana district, Maharashtra, leaving several injured.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the incident unfolded near Shivaji Chowk when disagreements over the bursting of crackers turned violent, resulting in stone-pelting and arson. Vehicles were set ablaze as tensions flared between the two communities.
Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare confirmed the violence. “A curfew has been imposed, and additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force, have been deployed to ensure peace,” he added.
Instead of taking action against the real culprits, police have arrested 17 Muslims and filed an FIR against 33 others.
The village, normally a bustling market hub, now lies in silence, with closed shops and deserted streets.
