News Ticker: Medals awarding ceremony held to honour martyrs of Chinese Consulate attackUS CG vows to expand American Exchange Alumni Network in PakistanPresident stresses urgent plan to prevent urban flooding in KarachiSharjeel opens new Route 13 of People’s Bus Service in Karachi﻿Govt endeavoring to reduce electricity tariff: Minister﻿Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to strengthen bilateral ties﻿President lauds security forces for foiling terrorists’ infiltration bid﻿Mohsin Naqvi directs for swift drainage of rainwater in ICT﻿Rains expected in parts of Pakistan﻿SIFC making interventions to uplift agriculture sector﻿PM orders practical steps to meet export target﻿CM Maryam inaugurates upgraded OPD of Lady Aitchison HospitalCM Punjab orders simplifying solar financing schemeCM says Karachi needs urban flooding control systemMQM-P leaders call on Sindh governorShifting of Chinese industries to Pakistan will improve economy: PM﻿President stresses urgent plan to prevent urban flooding in Karachi﻿Top meeting decides to launch tree plantation campaign in Karachi﻿IIOJK reeling under siege as Indian forces intensify military operations﻿OIC states urged to collaborate on common challenges﻿Medals awarding ceremony held to honour martyrs of Chinese Consulate attack﻿Finance Minister vows to improve tax-to-GDP ratio﻿Police arrest PTI’s Rauf Hassan for running anti-state propaganda﻿SULC, NDMA sign LoC to work together on disaster management﻿Info Minister urges society to join tree plantation drives﻿Sharjeel opens new Route 13 of People’s Bus Service in Karachi﻿Azm-e-Istehkam campaign against terrorism designed with consensus: DG ISPR﻿Dar extends Pakistan’s support to Oman in combating terrorism﻿Pakistan urges full implementation of ICJ’s opinion on Palestinian territories﻿Punjab CM vows to provide relief to underprivileged﻿Mehbooba Mufti says BJP attempting to destroy Indian Constitution﻿Promoting investment in country Govt’s top priority: PM﻿Tackling plastic pollution vital for environmental sustainability: Romina﻿PM orders formation of steering committee for increase in investment﻿Minister condemns malicious campaign against Armed Forces﻿Overseas Pakistanis’ passports will be issued in 60 days:Dar﻿International Islamic University extends date for admissions﻿Serious focus needed to fight growing mental diseases: Dr Fowzia﻿Robber killed, bystander injured in Shikarpur police encounter﻿IT sector witnessing significant growth under auspices of SIFC﻿World Brain Day observed﻿Indian troops kill Kashmiri youth in Rajouri﻿International Conference on Strengthening Pakistan-US Relations on 24th July﻿President SAI demands rationalization of rising power tariff﻿Electric vehicles mandatory to tackle environmental pollution: Dharejo﻿Thundershower likely in Sindh, other parts of Pakistan﻿Hamdard University’s brand ambassadors call on Ombudsman﻿AKU-EB’s Role in Developing Global Standards in Educational Assessment Recognised﻿Punjab CM vows to provide relief to underprivileged﻿QESCO intensifies operation against power theft; several connections cut off﻿US Consul General vows to expand American Exchange Alumni Network﻿Foodpanda partners with Dvago to expand health solutions﻿TDAP organizes pavilion at Texworld fair﻿Closed IPPs receiving monthly payments of Rs10 billion, tells FPCCI﻿Dubai Islamic Bank, ZLK Services partner to enhance Shariah-compliant financial access﻿PYMA says IPPs’ capacity charges threaten industrial shutdown﻿Three-day IT test phase in Hyderabad concludes﻿Water-Energy-Food conference begins on Monday﻿Haleem lashes out at govt for suggesting ban on PTI﻿FO strongly condemns attack on Pak Consulate in Germany﻿KP Governor emphasizes need for interfaith harmony﻿Pak Army, FC, OGDCL making efforts for welfare of Balochistan’s people﻿Rs105b recovered in campaign against power pilferage﻿Jammu Youth Congress protests Modi’s move to further empower IIOJK Lt Governor﻿India has snatched every right from Kashmiris in IIOJK: APHC﻿LGH becomes 1st public sector hospital to offer advanced breast cancer diagnostics﻿Provincial Disaster Management Authorities warn of flash floodsLongstanding heatwave turns to be a nightmare in Karachi: Investigative ReportRomina lauds UK support for Pakistan Climate actionPakistan desires to strengthen bilateral ties with Oman﻿PM directs to accelerate construction work on ICT IT Park﻿Comprehensive plan prepared to ensure food security: Rana Tanveer﻿Mild earthquake hits IIOJK’s Kishtwar﻿Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women: PM﻿Sardar Attique stresses result-oriented efforts to resolve Kashmir issue﻿Mirwaiz voices concern over arrests in occupied Kashmir﻿Shifting of Chinese industries to Pakistan will improve economy: PM﻿Housing Minister urges provinces, NDMA for prompt monsoon emergency response﻿Int’l Moon day observed﻿CM Punjab orders simplifying solar financing scheme﻿Rain expected in Sindh, Balochistan and KP areas﻿Murad wants 28 KMC air conditioned-CNG buses to be renovated, put on city routes﻿CM says Karachi needs urban flooding control system﻿CM advisor presents posting order to candidates passing SPSC exam﻿MQM-P leaders call on Sindh governor﻿Bangladesh A fight back after Huraira’s double ton and Kamran’s century﻿Farmers block highway against water scarcity﻿One killed, other injured in armed attack in Turbat﻿Beggar woman killed, two others injured in firing near Loralai﻿ICT export remittances surges to US$ 3.223 billion﻿National Conference flays India for marginalizing Kashmiris’ voice﻿At UN, Pakistan expresses commitment to expand CPEC﻿SIFC facilitates Pak-Azerbaijan cooperation agreements﻿President expresses grief over death of Sheila Jackson﻿India deploys more troops in occupied Kashmir﻿PM expresses grief over death of Sheila Jackson Lee﻿Punjab Governor vows to resolve traders’ issues on priority﻿Car Pet Vaccination Campaign launched to protect cattle in Karachi﻿PM welcomes ICJ’s opinion on Israeli atrocities in Palestinian﻿Three new routes of Peoples Bus Service announced for Karachi