Awais appointed AG Punjab for third time

LAHORE: A senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and Lahore High Court Ahmad Awais has been appointed Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) for the third time, it emerged Thursday.

According to the report, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman approved the government’s summary of the appointment of Ahmad Awais as Advocate General Punjab. After the approval of the Punjab Governor, the notification of the appointment of Ahmad Awais has been issued by the Secretary of Law.

Awais is a Managing Partner of Awais Law (company) since its inception in 1972. He has a broad and extensive practice in complex litigation and arbitration matters, including the constitution, civil, criminal, securities, banking, labour, services, corporate criminal investigations, and white-collar crime.

He got a degree of B.A, and LL.B from Punjab University and served in several lawyers and bar association committees and counsels. He led Lahore High Court Bar Association in 2004 as president. Awais served as Advocate General Punjab for the first time in 2018 and for the second time in 2020.

He is a senior member of PTI (Pakistan Tehrik Insaaf) and brother-in-law of General Hamid Gul who remained Chief of ISI. His sons and son-in-law, are also advocates and members of the Bar Association.