News Ticker: .Islamabad Witnesses Significant Drop In Crime Rates..Prime Minister meets Saudi Ambassador, lauds Saudi efforts for peaceBilawal Calls For India-Pakistan Dialogue, Kashmir ResolutionGovt Pledges Nationwide Real-Time Disease MonitoringMinorities Should Have the Right to Elect Their Own Political Representatives – Minorities AllianceParliament Internship Programme Sees Huge Interest, Chairman Engages With Future LeadersECP Mandates Financial Disclosure From Political Parties By August 29Governor Denounces Deadly Bajaur BombingSevere Punishments Should Be Given to Financial Institutions Facilitating Terrorism: BilawalPSL 10 Shatters All Viewership Records with 3.4 Billion ViewsKachhi Canal, RBOD Projects Get Urgent Push from Federal GovtSix Pakistani Players Reach Quarterfinals in Asian Junior Squash ChampionshipBlasphemous Sketches of the Prophet of Islam are Provocative, Condemnable: Hanif TayyabHRCP Raises Alarm Over Mounting Pressure On Human Rights WorkIndia Accused Of Majoritarian AutocracyTree Planting Campaign to Combat Climate Change Will Be LaunchedSenate Panel Demands Urgent Funding For Stalled Islamabad JailRs1 Trillion Allocated for Development Works: Sindh Senior MinisterConcerns over human rights violations in the country: Human Rights CommissionMuslim Ummah Forget Differences, Promote Brotherhood – PDPPakistan Urges UN Security Council Action On Kashmir DisputeKohsar Complex Overhaul Ordered Amid Safety ConcernsGrowing population adds an ‘El Salvador’-sized country every year: Mustafa KamalEight Balochistan Health Officers Suspended Over Substandard PerformanceIslamabad Police To Tighten Security For AshuraKarachi To Get Three New EV Charging StationsBalochistan Announces Major Bureaucratic ReshuffleNotorious Bike Thief Apprehended, 14 Stolen Phones RecoveredSon Killed by Father in Domestic Dispute, Constable Martyred in KorangiTwo Members of Odha Gang Arrested, Wife Killed by HusbandIslamabad Police Arrest 16 Lawbreakers, Seize Drugs, WeaponsNew Income Tax Ordinance Will Paralyze the National Economy: PBFGold price down by Rs 600, silver by Rs 16KSE-100 Index Gains Over 2%Gwadar Port Can Become a Hub of Economic Power: Business ForumAdvance Payments on GDs, RPSW Fee Abolition Laudable: FPCCISenate Committee Reviews Delays in IT Projects, Recruitment Concerns, Balochistan Tech Migration DataPM Orders Coordinated Disaster Prevention Strategy After Swat TragedyPakistan Urges UN Security Council Intervention To Stop Gaza ViolenceSenate Tackles Islamabad Water Crisis, Muharram Security, Key LegislationGovt Unveils Rs 100 Billion Electric Vehicle Subsidy PackagePakistan, India Share Prisoner Lists, Islamabad Urges Swift RepatriationBalochistan Assembly Tackles Population Growth ChallengesIslamabad Police Ensure Comprehensive Security for Muharram Processions and GatheringsKMC to Execute 105 Development Schemes Worth Rs11 Billion This MonthSSP Security Commends FC Officers for Exemplary PerformanceIG Islamabad Reviews Security Arrangements for Muharram Processions and MajalisPakistan Forces Thwart Major Terrorist Attack In MastungIslamabad Witnesses Significant Drop In Crime RatesTerrorists Attack Mastung, Kill Teenager, Injure Eight; Two Attacker Sent to HellGas and Petrol Price Hikes Will Affect Exports: FPCCIPakistan, Saudi Arabia Pledge To Boost Tech CooperationPM Orders Enhanced Disaster Preparedness Amidst Heavy RainfallPakistan Seeks Green Financing For Economic TransformationLawyers, Litigants, and Public Applaud SCs Decision to Extend Video Link Facility to Remote AreasWork Accelerates on Islamabad’s Long-Delayed Model Jail Project: Two Barracks Completed, Watchtower Nears CompletionGovt Rules Out Shutting Academic, Literary, Historical, or Cultural InstitutionsPakistan Assumes UNSC Presidency for July 2025, Vows to Promote Peace, MultilateralismFC Officers Receive Accolades For Exemplary Service In IslamabadPakistan Pledges Commitment To Sustainable Agri-Food SystemsSenate Panel Reviews Key Laws, Islamabad Water Crisis, and Muharram Security ArrangementsPakistan Assumes UNSC Presidency for July 2025, Vows to Promote Peace, MultilateralismPresident meets former Prime Minister, discusses political situationIncrease in Petrol Prices Unacceptable Despite Decrease in Global Market: Hanif TayyabSenate Committee Reviews Delays in IT Projects, Recruitment Concerns, and Balochistan Tech Migration DataSIFC Fuels Growth In Industrial, Tourism, And Privatization SectorsPCSIR Conducts Groundbreaking Hemp Research WorkSales Tax E-Invoicing Implementation Granted Three-Month Extension, KATIGwadar Port Expansion Plan To Include New Shipping Lines, Ferry Service To NationsIslamabad Model Jail’s First Phase Set For 2025 Completion After 14-Year DelayLawyers, Litigants, and Public Applaud SCs Decision to Extend Video Link Facility to Remote AreasPakistan and India Exchange Lists of Prisoners Under 2008 Consular AgreementBilawal has stabilized Pakistan’s international standing: PPP SindhHealth Minister Pushes For Nationwide Universal Medical Record SystemIslamabad Police Chief Inspects Muharram Security PreparationsSindh Governor Discusses Bilateral Relations, Security With Saudi AmbassadorChief Secretary visits Okara, inspects control and command roomMuharram Security and Flood Prevention Measures to be Taken: Punjab Law MinisterPetrol price hike will unleash a storm of inflation: Jamaat-e-Islami SindhParks and Green Spaces in the City Essential for Healthy Living: Karachi MayorOkara Traffic Accidents, # Killed, 2 InjuredNew Number Plates Aim Not at Reforms, But at Exploiting Citizens: PDPPML-N is not just a party but a philosophy of service: Amir AltafRingleader of gang targeting online taxi drivers arrestedIslamabad Police Seize Drugs, Weapons, And Apprehend Nine OutlawsCTD Operation in Hyderabad: 3 Terrorists Arrested, 5 kg Explosives RecoveredIncrease in Petroleum Prices Will Increase Economic Pressure: UBGSindh Energy Holding Company Exceeds Revenue Goal, Aims For Higher TargetGold Prices Soar, Silver Sees Modest IncreaseKSE-100 Index Crosses 128,000 MarkMisuse of EFS Causing Billions in Losses to the Country: PCDMAPRI remittances expected to increase by $10 billion: ECAPFuel Price Surge Sparks Economic Alarm BellsTDAP to Host Heimtextil International in GermanyRupee depreciates further against major global currenciesAll Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Basketball Tournament to be held in KarachiAzim Mahmood appointed interim coach of Pakistan Red Ball team