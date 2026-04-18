﻿Balochistan Chief Minister Pledges Bipartisan Cooperation for Public Welfare

Balochistan’s Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti today affirmed his administration’s commitment to public welfare through collaborative governance, stating that any positive proposal benefiting citizens, whether from treasury or opposition members, would be welcomed.

He made these assertions during a meeting with a delegation of opposition lawmakers from the Balochistan Assembly, led by opposition leader Mir Younas Aziz Zehri, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Bugti characterised the provincial legislature as an exemplary fusion of parliamentary customs and regional principles.

The provincial chief executive emphasised that both government and opposition representatives were elected by the populace, underscoring the importance of their contributions. He further lauded opposition members for consistently exhibiting composure, forbearance, and high moral values during legislative deliberations, remarking that these traditions of reciprocal esteem and camaraderie distinguish the Balochistan Assembly from other such bodies.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti also pledged that all implementable and sanctioned development projects aimed at public benefit would be incorporated into the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

In response, Opposition leader Mir Younas Aziz Zehri and his accompanying members expressed their appreciation to the Chief Minister for his favourable statements and exemplary legislative conduct. They acknowledged that Bugti upholds the constitutional and parliamentary integrity of the opposition, genuinely embracing constructive feedback.