﻿PTI Alleges Rampant Lawlessness and Insecurity for Women Following Mehar Incident

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh today strongly condemned the alleged harassment of first-year student Shabana Chandio in Mehar, asserting that the incident underscores a pervasive state of lawlessness and grave insecurity for women across the province.

Mr Sheikh described the alleged harassment as deeply disturbing and unacceptable, highlighting the victim’s father’s “heart-wrenching” plea. He characterised the repeated abduction of the young woman as undeniable evidence of state failure, indicating a severe breakdown of legal authority in the region.

He lamented that the situation in Mehar reflected “the worst form of lawlessness” in Sindh, suggesting a “jungle-like system” prevails where legal structures are effectively absent. According to the PTI provincial head, women throughout Sindh confront escalating perils, encompassing alleged suicides, so-called honour killings, abductions, and various forms of harassment.

Referring to specific instances, including those involving Faheeda Laghari, Shabana Chandio, and the alleged killing of Rubina Chandio in the name of karo kari, Mr. Sheikh questioned the overall trajectory of Sindh. He contended that substandard governance had transformed the province into a focal point of injustice and widespread instability.

Furthermore, he claimed that women seeking legal recourse were frequently subjected to violence and arbitrary arrests, which he labelled as indicative of authoritarian conduct. While commending the formal lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) in the Mehar matter, the PTI leader asserted that mere apprehension was insufficient.

He unequivocally demanded that the primary accused, Fareed Khoso, be made “an example” to deter similar offences. Sheikh cautioned that any attempts by influential figures to secure the release of those accused would invariably embolden criminal elements, reiterating calls for severe penalties to safeguard women across the province.

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Sheikh reaffirmed that PTI Sindh fully supported the aggrieved family and would not countenance any injustice under any circumstances.