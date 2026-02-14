Multiple districts in Balochistan, including Quetta, Mastung, and Zhob, are on alert for moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, as a new westerly weather system is poised to enter the province.
According to the Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center’s report today, the weather system was forecast to enter Balochistan on Sunday evening and is expected to influence the Makran, Rakhshan, Kalat, Quetta, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, and Zhob divisions through to Tuesday night.
For the immediate 24-hour period, meteorological officials have predicted mainly cold and cloudy conditions across most of the province. However, light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong gusty winds, are anticipated during the night in districts such as Chagai, Kalat, Noshki, Mastung, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, and Qilah Abdullah.
The forecast for the next 48 hours extends the possibility of light to moderate precipitation and thunderstorms to a wider area, encompassing Khuzdar, Washuk, Surab, Kharan, Zhob, Qilah Saifullah, Loralai, Musakhel, Sibbi, Ziarat, Harnai, Dukki, Barkhan, and coastal regions including Kech, Panjgur, and Gwadar.
Officials also warned that thunderstorms could escalate to include hailstorms or ice pellets in isolated areas within Khuzdar, Kalat, Quetta, Qilla Saifullah, Musakhel, Mastung, and Surab districts over the coming 48 hours.
Meanwhile, partly to fully cloudy skies are expected over the Kachhi, Awaran, Kohlu, and Lasbela districts, where isolated rain or drizzle with gusty winds may also occur during the forecast period.
This active weather forecast follows a period of dry conditions, with no rainfall recorded across the province in the last 24 hours. Temperature readings from Saturday showed Ziarat as the coldest location at -0.1°C, while Lasbela and Sibbi experienced highs of 33.5°C and 33.0°C, respectively.