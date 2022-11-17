Bid to smuggle 50kg hashish foiled near Killa Saifullah

KILLA SAIFULLAH: Killa Saifullah police claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle 50 kilograms of hashish and arrested a key member of an inter provincial gang of smugglers in an operation in Killa Saifullah area of Balochistan province on Thursday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and SP Manzoor Ahmed Buledi, the police team recovered 50kg hashish from the hidden cavities of a truck in the operation in Killa Saifullah. Key member of an inter provincial gang of smugglers namely Muhammad Qasim was also arrested during the operation.

Talking to media, SP Killa Saifullah said that drugs is a cancer, so all steps would be taken to root out that menace the area. He urged citizens of Killa Saifullah to cooperate with police to root out the menace of drugs.