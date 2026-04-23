Bitget Advances Multi Asset Push with #2 Global Stock Perpetuals Ranking in Q1 2026

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), ranked second globally in Stock Perpetuals market share in Q1 2026 according to TokenInsight’s Crypto Exchange Report Q1 2026 . The result highlights the growing traction in equity-linked derivatives as demand expands beyond crypto-native assets into broader market exposure.

The broader shift toward tokenized and multi-asset trading is still in its early stages, but the direction is becoming clearer. According to the report, Stock Perpetuals averaged roughly $423 million in daily volume during the quarter, reflecting sustained growth in the segment. That trend aligns with Bitget’s TradFi tokenization thesis, published in February 2026, which projected annual stock trading volumes could rise from an estimated $100 trillion–$130 trillion today to $160 trillion–$200 trillion by 2030 as more equities move on-chain.

Bitget’s position reflects its early entry into the category, having launched stock perpetual futures in September 2025. In Q1 2026, Bitget captured 22.61% of the Stock Perpetuals segment, with average daily trading volume reaching $95.74 million. The exchange has steadily built a meaningful position in the category, demonstrating the industry shift towards an Universal Exchange strategy and its ability to support broader market exposure through tested trading infrastructure.

“This milestone reflects more than category growth. It shows that users are responding to a broader shift in how trading platforms should serve them,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Our focus is to build Bitget into a destination where users can move across crypto and TradFi assets with greater ease. Our performance in Stock Perpetuals is one step in executing that long-term vision.”

Beyond Stock Perpetuals, the report also highlighted Bitget’s strength in the broader exchange market. In Q1 2026, Bitget ranked fifth globally by total exchange market share, accounting for 7.70% of industry trading volume. Its share remained stable quarter over quarter, edging up 0.02 percentage points despite a broader market cooldown, solidifying Bitget’s top five position among its peers across both crypto-native and emerging traditional finance-linked trading activity.

Bitget’s performance in Stock Perpetuals reflects its broader Universal Exchange strategy, designed to bring together crypto and expanded market access within a single trading environment. The platform has already established a leading presence in tokenized equities, and its momentum in Stock Perpetuals points to a broader effort to build the infrastructure, liquidity, and access layers needed to support the migration of traditional market activity into on-chain and crypto-native trading environments.

To read the full report, visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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