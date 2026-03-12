Bitget February Report Highlights 86% BTC Yearly Reserve Growth as TradFi and AI Trading Infrastructure Expands Bitget February Report Highlights 86% BTC Yearly Reserve Growth as TradFi and AI Trading Infrastructure Expands

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released its February 2026 Transparency Report, highlighting strong capital inflows, expanding Bitcoin reserves, and new AI-driven trading infrastructure as the platform continues to advance its Universal Exchange (UEX) strategy.

During the month, Bitget recorded $205.95 million in net inflows, ranking third globally among centralized exchanges as per DefiLlama. The performance placed Bitget ahead of several larger competitors during a period when multiple exchanges recorded net outflows. Along with this, Bitget’s Bitcoin reserves continued to climb. Data from CryptoQuant shows BTC holdings rising from roughly 19,700 BTC in early 2025 to around 36,700 BTC by late February 2026, representing an 86% increase over the past year. The accumulation occurred despite broader market volatility, suggesting that users continued to deposit assets onto the exchange even as prices retraced from previous highs.

February also saw Bitget expand its AI trading infrastructure with the launch of Agent Hub , a platform designed to support intelligent agents interacting directly with live markets. Built on Bitget’s API framework and a standardized Model Context Protocol toolkit, the system allows automated strategies to securely access market data and execute trades across crypto and tokenized traditional markets.

Alongside the infrastructure launch, Bitget rolled out a mobile app upgrade that places crypto and traditional financial instruments side by side on the platform’s homepage. The update introduces a dedicated TradFi tab providing access to stock-linked products, FX, indices, commodities, and precious metals, reflecting the growing convergence between crypto markets and global finance. Industry forecasts referenced by Bitget suggest that up to 40% of global stock trading could become tokenized by 2030, representing a potential $15 trillion to $30 trillion market opportunity.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said the platform’s direction reflects how market infrastructure is evolving. “As markets move sideways, we’re doubling down on scaling our products for the next billion users. With crypto, TradFi now has a new home, and AI trading brings a multitude of opportunities to leverage the ongoing new-world finance.”

Beyond trading infrastructure, Bitget introduced Gracy AI , an initiative designed to deliver AI-powered market insights inspired by Chen’s leadership perspectives. The company also launched its Fan Club community program to strengthen localized engagement across its global user base through events and campaigns.

Outside the platform, Bitget supported the 2026 LALIGA Youth Tournament in Thailand through its Blockchain4Youth initiative, bringing together 86 youth teams from eight countries in one of Southeast Asia’s largest cross-border youth competitions.

The report also noted that Bitget ranked sixth globally by trading volume in 2025, reflecting continued growth across spot and derivatives markets as the exchange expands its Universal Exchange model.

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

