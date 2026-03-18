Bitget Hosts Ramadan Drive Across Pakistan, Distributes 600+ Iftar Meals

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced the successful conclusion of its Pakistan Ramadan Iftar Drive, held across two cities in celebration of the holy month. The initiative saw Bitget distribute over 300 Iftar boxes to community members in Lahore on March 6, followed by a second drive in Islamabad on March 10, bringing the total to 600+ across both locations.

The initiative was rooted in a single intention: to give back to the communities that make up the heart of Pakistan. Ramadan is one of the most significant periods in the Islamic calendar, a time defined by fasting, prayer, reflection, and above all, generosity toward others. By organizing Iftar drives in two of Pakistan’s most prominent cities, Bitget sought to embody those values directly, ensuring that hundreds of community members could break their fast with dignity and warmth. The drives brought together local residents, volunteers, and Bitget team members, creating moments of genuine human connection.

“At Bitget, our growth is inseparable from the well-being of the communities we operate in. Ramadan is a time of reflection, giving, and solidarity, and we wanted to show up for the people of Pakistan. The response we received across both Lahore and Islamabad was a powerful reminder of what collective action looks like,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Pakistan represents one of the most dynamic and fast-growing markets in Bitget’s global ecosystem. With a young, digitally native population and an accelerating appetite for blockchain and digital asset adoption, Pakistan sits at a critical intersection of financial inclusion and technological growth.

The Pakistan Ramadan Iftar Drive series reinforces Bitget’s philosophy that a truly universal exchange must create universal value, not only for traders, but for the communities in which it operates. This is consistent with Bitget’s broader global impact strategy, which includes its partnership with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. From financial literacy programs to on-the-ground humanitarian efforts, Bitget is committed to ensuring that its presence in every market translates into tangible, lasting benefits for the people who live there.

As Bitget continues to deepen its presence in Pakistan, initiatives like the Ramadan Iftar Drive sit alongside the platform’s ongoing investment in blockchain education and local ecosystem development, positioning Pakistan as a key market in Bitget’s global growth strategy. Bitget remains committed to expanding its community engagement efforts across the country in the months ahead, with further initiatives being planned to support financial empowerment and digital adoption at the grassroots level.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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