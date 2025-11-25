Bitget Kicks Off New Star-Studded Video Series Featuring LALIGA Star Julián Alvarez

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has kicked off a new three-part campaign starring LALIGA standout and Atlético de Madrid player Julián Alvarez, bringing together world-class football talent and next-generation trading technology in a series of dynamic product films. Produced under Bitget’s official partnership with LALIGA, the videos spotlight Bitget Onchain, GetAgent, and the Universal Exchange vision, each told through the high-performance lens that defines elite athletes like Alvarez.

The campaign will have Alvarez showcasing how football’s strategic mindset aligns naturally with Bitget’s “Trade Smarter” vision. The first video, on Bitget Onchain , spotlights how users can access millions of tokens across multiple blockchains from a single account, powered by AI-driven Onchain Signals to help traders identify emerging opportunities with speed and clarity.

“LALIGA has always been committed to innovation, and this collaboration with Bitget reflects how technology and sport can move forward together. We hope this series will be engaging for all LALIGA fans.” said Javier Gurrea-Nozaleda, Director of Sponsorship and Licensing at LALIGA.

Alvarez appears across all three videos, bringing a playful yet authentic connection between elite athletic performance and smart trading execution.

“It was exciting to represent LALIGA in this campaign,” Alvarez shared. “Football is all about timing, awareness, and reading the game, and Bitget brings that same mindset to trading. If you make smart moves at the right moment, you give yourself the best chance to win.”

Bitget CMO Ignacio Aguirre Franco added, “Julián brings the perfect mix of strategy and flair. Those qualities mirror exactly what Bitget is building, a smarter, more integrated way to trade. Whether it’s Onchain, GetAgent, or UEX, our goal is to give every user the tools to think and move like a champion.”

Each video will debut with its own dedicated landing page, walking users through core features and new milestones across Bitget’s product ecosystem. The Onchain film launches today, followed by GetAgent and UEX editions in the coming weeks.

Bitget’s partnership with LALIGA continues to bridge the worlds of sport and technology, using storytelling, world-class talent, and product innovation to elevate how global audiences learn about Web3.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7169e3d-dedc-4956-bb75-cd9aa8c2822a

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001140465