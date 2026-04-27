Bitget Launches Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub to Strengthen the Future Web3 Workforce

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the launch of the Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub : Semester 1, a new education initiative designed to help young learners explore blockchain not only as a field of study, but as a viable career path in the digital economy.

As part of Bitget’s broader Blockchain4Youth initiative, the Learning Hub expands the program’s mission of making blockchain education more accessible and actionable for young people worldwide. Through recent initiatives such as the LALIGA Youth Tournament in Thailand , its partnership with Google Developer Group on Campus , and the Web3 Young Learners’ Encyclopedia , Blockchain4Youth has engaged more than 15,000 participants since launch, reflecting its ongoing commitment to youth development and the rising interest among students in finding clearer pathways into the Web3 industry.

The Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub combines structured learning with professional recognition and career-oriented support. Learners who complete the program and pass the assessments will receive a Certificate of Completion signed by Ignacio Aguirre Franco, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitget, giving them a credential they can present across their professional profiles.

The certificate is intended to serve as more than proof of participation. It offers verified recognition of Web3 competency and unlocks access to a broader network of opportunities. Certificate holders can benefit from priority review for opportunities at Bitget and gain entry to the Blockchain4Youth Talent Alliance, a core pillar of the program designed to connect certified learners with the wider Web3 industry. Through the alliance, participants can access priority opportunities, industry exposure, and networking channels, creating a clearer pathway between demonstrated knowledge and real-world professional roles.

As part of this effort, Bitget has confirmed a partnership with Bondex , the Web3 professional network behind web3.career , the largest job board in the industry.Through the partnership, Bitget and Bondex aim to make career entry points into Web3 more transparent and accessible for the next generation of builders and professionals

“Most young people trying to break into Web3 hit the same wall, they take a course, then have no network, no verified credentials, and no clear path to a job.” said Ignacio Palomera, Co-Founder of Bondex. “Blockchain4Youth and Bondex fix that. Finish the program, build a verified profile, be discovered in the Bondex trusted talent pool and apply directly to companies hiring on web3.career. It’s the bridge the industry’s been missing.

“A lot of young people are interested in Web3, but interest alone does not always show them where to begin,” said Ignacio Aguirre Franco, CMO of Bitget. “The Learning Hub is about making that first step feel more real by giving learners knowledge, recognition, and a better sense of where this path can lead. When young talent can see opportunity more clearly, they are more likely to believe they belong in the future of this industry.”

Ultimately, Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub reflects a broader commitment to building long-term infrastructure for Web3 education and talent development. More than a standalone campaign, the Learning Hub demonstrates how Blockchain4Youth is evolving into a sustained platform that supports learners as they move from discovery to skill-building, and from participation to contribution. Through this initiative, Bitget continues to position itself not only as a platform for digital assets, but also as an ecosystem builder helping shape the workforce that will define the next phase of Web3.

The B4Y Talent Alliance welcomes recruiting companies that want to connect with emerging talent, expand industry access, and create more pathways into Web3. Interested organizations can contact [email protected].

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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