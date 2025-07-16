Bitget Rolls Out Web3 Young Learners’ Encyclopedia to Schools, Libraries, and Beyond

July 16, 2025
July 16, 2025
VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company has announced the listing of Eclipse (ES) in the Innovation Zone, for spot trading. Besides being available for spot trading, Bitget will launch an exclusive Launchpool rewards campaign with up to 1,511,494 ES up for grabs.

Spot trading for Eclipse (ES) under the ES/USDT trading pair will begin on 16 July 2025, 10:00 (UTC) with withdrawals will be available starting 17 July 2025, 11:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget will launch a Launchpool campaign offering 1,295,600 ES in total rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking either BGB or ES tokens during the event, which runs from 17 July 2025, 10:00 to 21 July 2025, 10:00 (UTC). In the BGB pool, users can lock between 5 and 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, for a chance to earn a share of 1,261,000 ES. In the ES pool, participants can lock between 8 and 800,000 ES to receive a portion of 34,600 ES in rewards.

Additionally, Bitget will launch a CandyBomb campaign with 166,000 ES available through a trading-based airdrop. Of the total, 99,600 ES will be allocated to the ES trading pool, while 66,400 ES will be available in the combined BTC, SOL, and ES trading pool.

Bitget will also run an X Giveaway, where 750 qualified users will have the chance to win a share of 24,947 ES. The campaign runs from 16 July 2025, 10:00 to 23 July 2025, 10:00 (UTC). To participate, users must follow Bitget and Eclipse on X, quote the giveaway post with the hashtag #ESlistBitget, tag a friend, sign up, deposit or trade ES on Bitget, and complete the form linked in the post.

In addition, a community campaign will run during the same period, offering another 24,947 ES to be shared among 750 qualified users. To join, users need to become members of both the Bitget Discord and BGB Holders Group, sign up, make a net deposit of over 100 USDT, and complete any ES/USDT spot trade.

Eclipse is a modular L2 network built to deliver fast, low-cost, and scalable blockchain performance by integrating the strengths of multiple ecosystems. It leverages Ethereum for settlement, the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) for speed, Celestia for data availability, and RISC Zero for zero-knowledge proofs. Positioning it to address the blockchain trilemma of scalability, security, and decentralization. With its developer-friendly design, Eclipse is optimized for high-performance use cases, from high-frequency DeFi transactions to complex decentralized applications, offering a seamless experience without compromising on speed or efficiency.

Bitget continues to solidify its role as a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, offering over 800 listed tokens across spot and derivatives markets. The addition of Eclipse to Launchpool aligns with Bitget’s ongoing effort to support innovative projects whose value continues to evolve the ecosystem.

Find more details on Eclipse, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin priceEthereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™, one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2be7c95b-4d40-4d41-be8b-b35d7e57d9aa

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001118138

