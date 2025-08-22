Bitget Opens Access for AI Agent-Assisted Trading Boosting Wider Crypto Adoption

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced its AI-powered trading assistant, GetAgent , is now available to all users. First introduced in July in an invite-only launch, GetAgent blends advanced AI with real-time market data to deliver insights, strategies, and execution tools in one seamless chat interface.

During the invite-only period, GetAgent received great feedback, amassing a waitlist of over 25,000 users. Early adopters provided valuable suggestions, including the need for more visual feedback to make market signals easier to interpret. These insights have helped sharpen the platform’s accuracy, personalization, and responsiveness ahead of today’s public launch.

With the public launch, GetAgent is introducing three membership tiers to meet the needs of different types of traders. The Free plan is open to everyone and offers analysis of the top 50 coins alongside futures strategies. The Plus plan, available with a free 30-day trial for early access users, includes up to ten daily questions, personalized strategy generation, and deeper market analysis. For high-frequency and professional traders, the Ultra plan offers priority access, up to fifty daily questions, and early access to upcoming features. These tiers are designed to scale with users’ trading ambitions, delivering smarter trades, sharper insights, and AI-powered automation for portfolios, trading signals, and market moves.

To celebrate the public release, Bitget is launching a limited-time GetAgent Experience-Sharing Campaign . All users can participate for a chance to win a free 30-day GetAgent Plus membership by sharing their experiences with the assistant.

With its public debut, GetAgent now lets traders generate strategies in plain language, cutting through complexity with a simple prompt. It bundles over 50 pro-grade tools—spanning market insights, on-chain data, and social sentiment—into one AI-powered hub. Smarter with every use, the assistant adapts to each trader’s style, serving up sharper strategies and timely risk alerts in real time.

“AI is changing the trading game, and GetAgent is our way of making that power accessible to everyone,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Whether you’re just starting in crypto or a seasoned market veteran, GetAgent delivers insights that help you move faster, trade smarter, and act with greater confidence.”

Bitget will continue to upgrade GetAgent with expanded integrations, additional asset coverage, and more customization options, ensuring it evolves alongside the market and its users.

GetAgent is the latest addition to Bitget’s growing suite of AI-enabled tools, which also includes Bitget Seed , an AI-powered platform for discovering early-stage Web3 projects. Both align with Bitget’s mission to integrate emerging technologies like AI into its secure CeDeFi trading ecosystem, bridging on-chain innovation with user-friendly tools that empower everyday traders.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

