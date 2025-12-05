Bitget Stock Futures Break Through $10 Billion as Global Traders Rush Into Tokenized Equities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced that its US stock futures have surpassed $10 billion in cumulative trading volume. The milestone comes just two weeks after crossing the $5 billion mark , highlighting extraordinary market momentum and accelerating user demand for tokenized stock futures.

The rapid climb reflects a perfect intersection of macro tailwinds and product innovation. As US equity markets continue their record-breaking run, traders have increasingly turned to Bitget’s stock futures to express directional views, hedge exposure, and participate in global equity movements with crypto-native execution.

Among all pairs, the most actively traded contracts include Tesla (TSLA) leading the charge with $2.72 billion, Meta (META) at $2.14 billion and Strategy (MSTR) with $1.45 billion, showcasing strong interest in technology and crypto.

Bitget introduced USDT-margined perpetual futures tied to more than 30 leading US stocks, offering up to 25x leverage and a highly competitive fee rate of 0.0065%. The product line has quickly become one of the fastest-growing components of the Bitget futures suite, appealing to retail and institutional traders seeking seamless access to both traditional and crypto markets under a unified platform.

To support this surge in adoption and lower the barriers for new entrants, Bitget is running a limited-time 90% trading fee reduction campaign across all stock futures pairs. The promotion, which runs until January 31, allows traders to explore the expanding universe of tokenized stock futures with ultra-low fees, aligning with the UEX vision of inclusive and efficient global access.

“Seeing traders jump into stock futures this quickly has been incredible,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “It’s clear users want a simple way to tap into both crypto and traditional markets, and this milestone shows how fast that shift is happening.”

The milestone further reinforces Bitget’s UEX vision, bridging traditional markets with digital assets through a single, unified account. By blending tokenized stock products, crypto derivatives, and AI-powered insights, Bitget continues to expand access to global investment opportunities while enhancing transparency, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets.

