BNP-M protests Reko Diq legislation, demands 50% share

QUETTA: Depriving Balochistan of its constitutional rights enshrined in the Constitution of 1973 is not acceptable to the people of Balochistan.

These views were expressed by speakers while addressing a protest demonstration held under the aegis of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) at Manan Chowk on Sunday. Rejecting the bill regarding Reko Diq Copper and Gold Project, they demanded that fifty percent share of the province on its natural resources be accepted.

The protest demonstration was addressed by MPA Malik Naseer Shahwani, central Deputy General Secretary, BNP (Mengal), Ghulam Nabi Marri, President, BNP (M), district Quetta and others. Earlier a protest rally of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) from the lawn of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation was taken out. Chanting slogans against the bill about Rekodiq Copper and Gold Project, participants of rally marched through different roads and reached Manan Chowk area of the provincial capital where protesters assembled to hold a protest demonstration.

Separately, National Party demanded to devolve all the powers to the provinces as enunciated in the 18th constitutional amendment. This demand was made in the protest demonstration held outside Quetta Press Club under the auspices of National Party here on Sunday against the selling of Rekodiq Power and Gold Project at throwaway prices.

Protest demonstration was addressed by Niaz Baloch, Member, Central Executive Committee, National Party, Ramzan Hazara, Provincial leader, Hanif Kakar, Kalsoom Baloch, President, National Party Women Wing district Quetta and others.