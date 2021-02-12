Karachi, Ittehad Chemicals Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 19, 2021 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 12, 2021 to February 19, 2021.

Ittehad Chemicals Limited was established in 1962 under the name of United Chemicals. The operations of the company were commissioned in 1964. Under the Economic Reforms Order, United Chemicals was nationalized in 1971 along with other industries of the country and renamed as Ittehad Chemicals. The company was incorporated on September 28, 1991 and the factory was later denationalized in 1995 by the Privatization Commission of Pakistan. It operations of the company were initially managed by the Board of Industrial Management and thereafter the Federal Chemicals & Ceramics Corporation Limited under the Ministry of Production Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Lahore. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi Stock Exchange of Pakistan.

The business activities of ICL are manufacturing, importing, exporting, packing, repackaging of Caustic Soda, Sodium Hypo Chlorite and other allied chemicals. The products which the company manufactures include caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, bleaching earth, chlorinated paraffin, zinc sulphate and calcium chloride.

The associated companies of ICL are Ittehad Developers and Jhelum Silk Mills Private Limited. The plant is located on GT Road for the production of Caustic Soda. The plant was set up by M/s Oronzio Denora of Italy.

The symbol “ICL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Ittehad Chemicals Limited.

