Bournemouth University signs Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Islamabad, July 29, 2021 (PPI-OT): Bournemouth University (BU) has today (29 July 2021) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The MoU provides a framework for early discussions around a partnership that will support collaboration in the areas of technology, media, animation and gaming.

Representatives from BU and the Ministry met virtually to sign the MoU and discuss future collaboration. Bournemouth University’s Chief Operating Officer Jim Andrews said: “This is the start of an important partnership that will provide benefits for BU, the Ministry, and Pakistan’s media industries.

“With our global reputation in media and communications, we are well placed to support Pakistan’s digital and creative industries and help them to thrive. “We look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and collaborating on exciting opportunities across research, education and practice.”

British Deputy High Commissioner and UK Trade Director for Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis said: “I am delighted that Bournemouth University and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Pakistan have signed an MoU to collaborate on the development of the creative industries in Pakistan and the upskilling of local talent. This is another example of great educational collaboration between our two countries.”

