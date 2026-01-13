In two separate incidents of crime in Naushahro Feroze district on Monday, thieves broke into a grocery store and fled after looting cash and goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.
This burglary incident occurred at Anwar Rajput’s grocery shop, located near the NADRA office within the jurisdiction of the Bhiria City police station. The culprits broke the shop’s locks and looted cash, rice, sugar, pulses, spices, and other items.
According to law enforcement officials, both cases are being investigated to arrest the persons involved in the crimes.