Trending News: ﻿Inter-Departmental Cricket League Tournament, Medicam defeats Saudi Titans﻿Karachi: Notorious extortionist from Lyari gang war killed in late-night police encounter﻿Car parked near Kandiaro Municipal Office stolen, burglary at a shop adjacent to NADRA office Bhiria City﻿Seven Individuals Detained Following Sweeping Security Operations in Capital﻿Motorcyclist killed in trailer collision on National Highway in Bhiria City﻿If there are reservations, do not strike, talk to the administration: Chairman Talpur Town﻿Port Qasim’s Climate-Resilient Industrial Hub Tipped to Generate Billions in Economic Impact﻿PSX Plummets as KSE-100 Sheds Over 2,000 Points in Bearish Session﻿Reinstate 1% final tax regime for exporters: Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum﻿US Dollar Exhibits Notable Spread Between Interbank and Open Market Valuations﻿Severe fog across the country and temperature dropped below freezing point﻿Digital recruitment drive launched for transparent appointments in Balochistan government jobs﻿District Council Cracks Down on Illegal Billboards in Jhang﻿Trump’s actions are pushing the world towards a world war:Shia Ulema Council Pakistan﻿Free Oxygen Plant Activated at Civil Hospital Sukkur for Needy Patients Through Private Donation﻿Police encounter in Karachi’s Jodia Bazaar, alleged dacoit killed, weapon recovered﻿Suspected robber arrested in injured condition after exchange of fire in New Karachi Sector 11-J﻿40-year-old man injured in firing in Karachi’s Saeedabad﻿Rewards and certificates for the police team that arrested the suspects in the Kailash Kohli murder case﻿Police encounter in Karachi Kharadar, alleged robber killed, accomplice escapes﻿Ten-year-old girl injured by gunshot in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad, Keamari﻿2 suspected robbers killed during a police encounter in Karachi’s Maripur﻿34 encounters between Karachi Police and accused last week, 7 killed, dozens injured﻿Bodies of 2 individuals recovered from 2 different locations in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad﻿Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar meets with Chief Minister of Sindh﻿Major surge in the gold market, per tola gold price increases by a massive Rs 7,700﻿Pakistan and Canada agree to enhance cooperation in key sectors including technology, trade, and energy﻿Awami Workers Party protests in Nasirabad against US invasion of Venezuela and abduction of president﻿The country is suffering from severe political instability and a deteriorating economy: Pasban-e-Watan Pakistan﻿PML-N stands with minority community, injustice will not be tolerated: Kheal Das Kohistani﻿FBR holds high-level talks with officials in Quetta, agrees to tackle smuggling and increase border management﻿Cylinder explosion in Islamabad Sector G, six dead, eleven injured﻿Helmet Use Made Mandatory for Motorcyclists in Punjab﻿Pakistan to Overhaul Decades-Old Pharmacy Act and Curriculum﻿A man was injured by a stray bullet in Karachi’s Kharadar﻿Operation against visa fraud and human trafficking in Lahore, 4 arrested﻿Khairpur police arrested a gang involved in serious crimes, stolen goods recovered﻿Police encounter in Malir Kohi Goth, 2 arrested including one injured suspect﻿4 alleged dacoits arrested after encounter with Karachi Malir police, 2 citizens injured﻿Youth injured by gunshot outside Tooba Mosque in Quaidabad, Karachi﻿Severe cold wave in mountainous areas of the country, dense fog predicted in plains﻿Increase in global prestige of Pakistani passport is result of ‘War of Truth’, Governor Sindh﻿Expensive electricity profits IPPs while the nation faces economic ruin: Pasban Democratic Party﻿Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s timeless message of tolerance is a ‘guiding light’, Sindh Assembly Speaker﻿Lal Qalandar? taught to unite humanity above caste, race, language and sect: Auqaf Minister Sindh﻿Sui Gas consumers in Khairpur face severe financial hardship﻿Licensing and Revenue Authority visits Nathiagali, reviews facilities provided in hotels and restaurants﻿2 children killed, 5 people injured in Nawabshah house roof collapse﻿Accident due to fog on Khairpur National Highway, motorcyclist killed, companion injured﻿Measles outbreak in Naushahro Feroze claims 3 toddlers in 24 hours﻿Khairpur police arrest 2 main suspects in double murder case﻿Targeted operation at Karachi’s Yousuf Goth Bus Terminal, smuggled goods worth crores of rupees recovered﻿Citizen seriously injured by gunshot during robbery resistance in Shorkot﻿Man arrested from illegal currency exchange in Karachi, thousands of US dollars recovered﻿4 suspects involved in human smuggling and visa fraud arrested in Multan﻿Launch of over Rs 700 million project for restoration of Karachi Old City Area﻿Non-stop construction work begins in Karachi to connect new water line with existing water network﻿Governor Sindh meets Railway Minister, $2 billion plan for railway line upgradation in Sindh﻿Explosion in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal residential building, five members of the same family including a child injured﻿Citizens Distressed by 18-Hour Daily Power Outages in Khairpur﻿Over 9,000 projects completed in Sindh, ban on new development schemes until completion of existing ones﻿Suspected robber killed in police firing in Karachi’s Baloch Colony﻿4 members of notorious dacoit gang arrested in intelligence-based operations of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh)﻿If decisions are to be made at gunpoint, then the courts should be locked: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿Firing on Coast Guard Street in Hub, 30-year-old man killed﻿Encounter between police and dacoits in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad, one dacoit killed, four injured including a police officer and citizens﻿Armed motorcyclists snatch 2 million rupees from government employee in Shahdadkot, flee﻿18-year-old youth dies after falling from residential building near Clifton Teen Talwar Bath Island﻿Arrest warrant for senior police officer issued, order to block identity card﻿Domestic gold market sees significant surge on Saturday, gold price increases by Rs 3,700 per tola﻿Sindh Governor congratulates Pak Navy on successful test of surface-to-air missile﻿Sindh Governor’s tribute to security forces over killing of 11 terrorists in North Waziristan﻿Pakistan Cautions Nationals Against Iran Travel Citing Safety Concerns﻿Two-thirds of Sudan’s total population deserves immediate aid, the international community should help: International Human Rights Movement﻿Security guard dies on Karachi’s Tariq Road after being shot by his own weapon﻿Unidentified individuals shoot and kill a young man in a van near Mirpurkhas Kori Phatak﻿Fugitive accused of Sargodha murder arrested in Oman, shifted to Pakistan﻿Attempt to travel abroad via fake UK Share Code foiled﻿Thatta police bust major gutka supply network, 6 suspects arrested﻿Karachi Mayor lays foundation stone for Orangi Road project worth Rs 182 million in District West﻿Old Pipri Pumping Station closed for 96 hours, Karachi faces a daily shortfall of 60 million gallons of water﻿US Dollar Surges Past 280 Mark Indicating Continued Economic PressurePakistan’s Currency Exchange Rates Witness Fluctuation in Open MarketSME Finance and Banking Expo Connects Small Businesses with Financial OpportunitiesRemittances Surge as Pakistan Sees 11% Growth in First Half of Fiscal YearSMEDA to Host Inaugural National SME Clusters Expo in LahoreFinancial Assistance Package Praised by Currency Exchange Chairman﻿Ramadan Relief Package to Shift to Digital Wallets Under New PM Directive﻿Pakistan to Bolster Passport Security with New Features Amid Forgery Concerns﻿Call for Transparent, Enhanced Ramadan Aid Package Amidst Past System Failures﻿Balochistan in grip of severe cold wave﻿Capital’s Entry and Exit Points Fortified With Facial Recognition Technology﻿Naqvi Orders Sweeping Crackdown on Human Smuggling, Beggar Mafias﻿PCB Appoints New International Officials Following High-Profile Retirements﻿HBL Pakistan Super League Expansion Secures PKR 3.6 Billion as hyderabad and sialkot Join Ranks﻿Sialkot MNA Secures Seat With Support From Just 21% of Electorate﻿JWP Warns of Rising Public Anger Over Unmet Provincial Demands﻿Municipal Staff Protest Forcible Salary Deductions and Months of Unpaid Wages﻿Dialogue with PTI Conditional on Halting Anti-Institution Stance, Says Minister﻿Unidentified Body of Suspected Drug User Discovered in Quetta