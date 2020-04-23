CEO USF, MD TF, NTC call on Federal Minister for IT

April 23, 2020

Islamabad, April 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Universal Service Fund (USF) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday. Federal Minister for IT welcomed the CEO USF in his office and matters related to information technology and telecommunication were discussed during the meeting. CEO USF briefed the Federal Minister for IT about the working and projects of the Universal Service Fund. CEO USF apprised the Federal Minister that the USF has awarded contracts of eight projects in the current financial year so far for the provision of hi-speed broadband services in unserved areas of the country and the contract of two more projects will be awarded in the end of this financial year.

He said that in next financial year contracts of fifteen projects will be awarded for provision of mobile broadband and hi-speed internet in unserved areas. Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haq lauded the performance of Universal Service Fund. He emphasized the need of maintaining transparency and merit while awarding contracts for providing broadband services. He also directed CEO USF to expedite the work on the projects of laying fibre optics. Meanwhile, MD Telecom Foundation (TF) Zooma Mohiuddin called on Federal Minister for IT and briefed him about the working and projects of the TF. Managing Director National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan also met with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication.

