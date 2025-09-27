An article published by CGTN explains China’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and how the country has advanced global climate governance through NDCs. It explores China’s NDCs targets for the next decade and details the country’s domestic progress in ecological protection, as well as its outreach to developing nations, reflecting Beijing’s broader commitment to fostering global green development and climate resilience.

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — President Xi Jinping on Wednesday unveiled China’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), pledging to reduce economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7 percent to 10 percent from peak levels, as well as expand the installed capacity of wind and solar power to over six times the 2020 levels, aiming for a total of 3,600 gigawatts.

“Let’s all step up our actions to realize the beautiful vision of harmony between man and nature, and preserve planet Earth – the place we call home,” Xi made the remarks in a video speech to the United Nations Climate Summit 2025.

What’s new?

Back in 2020, Xi set an ambitious climate target, announcing that China would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

Over the years, China has pressed ahead with its carbon sequestration work, expanded its carbon trading system, and deepened the transition to clean energy. By the end of August 2025, China’s national carbon market had reached a record trading volume of 189 million tonnes and a transaction value of 18.1 billion yuan (approximately $2.54 billion), with 2024 marking the strongest year since its 2021 launch. A report released on Wednesday highlighted that the market helped reduce the carbon intensity of the power sector by 10.8 percent in 2024 compared to 2018 levels, significantly strengthening the role of market mechanisms in driving China’s green transition and emission reduction efforts. Last year, the country also launched a national market for the trading of voluntary greenhouse gas emission reduction, underscoring its drive to broaden policy tools for achieving its dual carbon goals.

Xi has also underscored the key role a sound ecological environment plays in supporting China’s long-term development, and has long been concerned about land restoration and afforestation. From 2012 to 2024, China’s afforestation area was equivalent to over twice the size of Germany.

The afforestation drive complements broader achievements across the ecological system. In 2024, 222 Chinese cities met air quality standards, with PM2.5 levels in cities at or above the prefecture level dropping to 29.3 micrograms per cubic meter, and the proportion of days with good air quality reaching 87.2 percent.

For a better world

“Countries need to honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, whereby developed countries should take the lead in fulfilling emission reduction obligations and provide more financial and technological support to developing countries,” Xi said in his Wednesday speech.

Since 2016, the country has mobilized over 177 billion yuan to assist developing nations with clean energy, adaptation, and climate resilience efforts. In total, it has signed climate cooperation agreements with 42 developing countries, resulting in 54 agreements.

In Africa alone, China has helped implement hundreds of clean energy and grid projects. Among these, the Garissa solar power plant in Kenya supplies power to approximately 70,000 households, offsetting some 43,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually. China also supports other landmark projects such as the De Aar wind farm in South Africa and hydropower in Rwanda.

Beyond infrastructure, China has also provided technical consultation, capacity building, and satellite tools to enhance climate resilience. In January 2022, when Tonga was struck by a violent volcanic eruption, China’s HISEA-1 satellite offered remote sensing support for emergency management.

Looking ahead, China aims to deepen multilateral cooperation in global climate governance. Its stated aim is to help build a community with a shared future for humanity in responding to climate risk and work closely with all nations to face a pressing challenge that no single country can solve alone.

“The world now faces a huge demand for green development. It is important that countries strengthen international coordination in green technologies and industries to address the shortfall in green production capacity and ensure free flow of quality green products globally so that the benefits of green development can reach all corners of the world,” Xi said in his speech.

