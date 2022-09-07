Chairman CDA /Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain retired Usman took a big step to help the flood victims

Islamabad, September 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):A flood relief camp has been set up along with live broadcasting of all the cricket matches of the Asia Cup on a big screen. Arrangements have been made to show cricket matches live on big screens at F-9 Park, CDA Enjoy the civic match and also donate to flood victims CDA Cash donations should be deposited in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, CDA Relief materials for flood victims should be deposited at the camp set up at F 9 Park, CDA.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk

