Chairman NHA holds E-Kachehri through NHA official Facebook page

July 27, 2020

Islamabad, July 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): In line with directive of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Katchehries by organizations under the Federal Government, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum held E-Kachehri at head office of the Authority through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions placed by the people all over the country. Addressing the E-Kachehri, Chairman NHA Capt ® Sikander Qayyum said, the prime duty of National Highway Authority is to build, operate and maintain interprovincial motorways and national highways also having links to the ports.

Replying to a question, he said, construction work on Hakla-D.I. Khan motorway is in progress and hopefully it will be completed by mid next year. Speaking about Indus Highway, he said, this is an important link between Karachi and Peshawar and its rehabilitation stands among our priorities.

He said, paper work of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway is being completed and it will be advertised on International level. He further said, tenders of Zhob-Kuchlak highway will be opened next month. No illegal toll Plaza exists along the entire network of NHA, he added. Chairman NHA Capt ® Sikander Qayyum said, this practice of E-Kachehri will also be continued in the future.

For more information, contact:

Chairman

National Highway Authority (NHA)

NHA HQ, 27, Mauve Area, G-9/1,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +9260417

Fax: +9260404

Email: chairman@nha.gov.pk

Website: www.nha.gov.pk

Related Posts