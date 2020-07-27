Chairman NHA visits Havelian-Thakot Highway issues instructions to open highway for traffic before Eid-ul-Azha

July 27, 2020

Islamabad, July 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): In order to open Havelian-Thakot highway for traffic before Eid-ul-Azha Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum paid a detailed visit to the project today and gave necessary instructions to the officers and staff posted there. Senior officers of the NHA were also present on this occasion. Giving instructions, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum, said necessary coordination with National Highways and Motorways Police shall be made to open the road for traffic before upcoming Eid.

He said, tunnels located on this highway shall be made brightful. He further said, Tunnel operational staff and Toll Plazas shall also be arranged immediately to the road for traffic. He asked the concerned General Manager to visit Service Areas with potential operators to check that nothing is short. Continuing he said, in case of accidents, necessary arrangements of fire fighting and recovery of vehicles shall be made ready before opening of this highway. He desired to obtain assistance of District Administration to stop the theft of fence along the highway.

