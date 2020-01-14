Chairman Senate pays rich tributes to his Majesty Sultan Qaboos

January 13, 2020

Islamabad, January 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his deep grief and condolences on the demise His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman. He said that we are deeply saddened and with the passing away of Sultan Qaboos, Pakistan has lost a sincere friend and Muslim has lost a visionary leader. Chairman Senate paid glowing tributes to the contributions made by Sultan Qaboos towards the social and economic development of Oman.

He said that people, parliament and government of Pakistan mourn the demise of Sultan Qaboos. Chairman expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family, the people and the government of Oman. Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq have also expressed their condolences.

