﻿Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti arrives at Kaira House, condoles with Qamar Zaman over the death of his brother

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, expressed deep sorrow to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on the demise of his brother Mushtaq Kaira.

Upon arriving at Kaira House, the Chief Minister offered Fateha for the salvation of the departed soul.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to Qamar Zaman Kaira and other bereaved family members.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prayed, “May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give the bereaved patience.”