Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken delivery of a third consignment of humanitarian assistance from China, strengthening the ongoing relief operations for the nation’s flood-stricken communities.
According to a statement on Friday, the latest shipment, marking a continuation of Beijing”s support, includes a significant contribution of one hundred boats, five thousand tents, and eight thousand blankets. With this arrival, the total aid provided by China has now reached 6,000 tents, 33,000 blankets, 100 boats, 4,000 sleeping bags, and 1,000 life jackets.
In a statement, the NDMA expressed its gratitude for the timely assistance from the Chinese government, recognising its importance for the disaster relief efforts underway in Pakistan.
The authority reaffirmed its pledge to mobilise all available resources for the aid and rehabilitation of the disaster-affected populace. The NDMA further stated that it will continue to oversee the distribution of relief supplies, ensuring they are allocated strictly according to on-the-ground requirements and evolving situational assessments.