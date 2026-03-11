﻿City Council Condemns US-Israeli Strikes on Iran

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday condemning American and Israeli attacks on Iran, which it stated resulted in the targeting of innocent civilians.

In a general meeting at the KMC Head Office, the House declared the actions a serious violation of international laws and called on global powers to intervene to halt the conflict and prevent further devastation in the Middle East.

The assembly, chaired by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, also expressed profound sorrow over a recent fire at Gul Plaza that claimed more than 80 lives and destroyed over 1,200 shops. Prayers were offered for the deceased and for the swift recovery of the injured.

During the session, attended by Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, a total of 14 resolutions were passed-five unanimously and nine by a majority vote. Key figures including Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi and Opposition Leader Saifuddin Advocate shared their perspectives on the resolutions.

Among other administrative decisions, the council sanctioned the transfer of certain posts and their associated salaries to the KMC”s Estate Department and endorsed the upgradation of the Senior Speech Therapist position at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from BS-17 to BS-18.

Financial measures ratified included allowing KMC hospitals to utilise 100 percent of their user charges, approving an increase in the supply price of medical oxygen gas, and raising the monthly revolving imprest accounts for the Superintending Engineer (Land and Anti-Encroachment) and the Chief Engineer (Eand M).

Several significant urban development and commemorative projects received approval. The Five Star Chowrangi Flyover in Nazimabad is to be named after Shaheed Najeeb Ahmed to honour his democratic struggle. Furthermore, the establishment of a Karachi Museum on a three-acre plot at the Beach View site was given the green light.

The council also approved a new Fresh Animal Sale Point in Cattle Colony Landhi and sanctioned a PC-1 scheme worth Rs 100 million for infrastructure works in Ibrahim Hyderi, District Korangi, including the installation of a new pipeline and paving blocks.

Following deliberations where various members of the House expressed their views, the meeting was adjourned for an indefinite period.