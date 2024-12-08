Islamabad: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, has established a committee to draft rules governing the procedure and criteria for the appointment of judges. The move was announced during meetings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, which Justice Afridi chaired.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the newly formed committee will be led by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. The committee is tasked with drafting the rules and submitting them to the Secretariat of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan by the 15th of this month. Justice Afridi emphasized that the creation of these rules will be given the highest priority, focusing on procedures and criteria for assessing, evaluating, and determining the fitness for appointment of judges.
