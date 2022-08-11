Closure of Maritime Affairs Minister’s two Karachi offices ordered

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari has ordered closure of Minister’s Office from Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) in Karachi.

Subzwari directed two of the departments of Ministry of Maritime Affairs; KPT and PQA to close down the office for minister from there head offices. “I have decided to shut down the minister’s offices at KPT and PQA. There is no need of these offices, as it is a sheer waste of money and resources of the government”, he said.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is based in Islamabad at Pakistan Secretariat. Currently, there are four offices for the Minister for Maritime Affairs; one in Islamabad and three in Karachi – each in KPT, PQA and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

In a bid to deal with the rising inflation in the country and to save government’s expenditure, the decision has been taken in line of the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to adopt some austerity measures. Therefore, two offices from the city of Karachi are decided to closed down.

“I believe that having more than one office in a city is useless. Currently, there are three offices for Minister in Karachi. I have decided to retain office at PNSC building which is more than enough to handle work at Karachi.” said by the Minister for Maritime Affairs.