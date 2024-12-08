Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has departed for an eight-day official visit to China.
According to statement on Sunday, the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz will visit China from Sunday till December 15.
She is the first Pakistani woman Chief Minister to visit China.
During her visit, the Chief Minister will tour several cities and participate in various meetings, events and conferences in China. The visit was arranged at the invitation of the Communist Party of China.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, and Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Kermani are also accompanying her.