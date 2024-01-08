Coal miner die due to land sliding in Balochistan’s Duki area

DUKI:,,, A coal miner died due to land sliding in a local coal mine of Duki on Monday.

According to a police report, coal miner Ikhtiar Kakar, son of Lal Muhammad Kakar, a resident of Quetta, died due to the land sliding in a local coal mine of Duki in Balochistan province.

His was recovered from the debris of collapsed mine and later shifted to a Duki Hospital and was later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was being conducted by the Police Station Duki. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the heirs locality.