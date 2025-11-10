Trending News: ﻿Cold and dry weather across the country, smog predicted in plain areas of Punjab﻿PCB School Cricket Talent Hunt: Standard School and Five Star reach semi-finals﻿Allama Iqbal taught unity of Ummah, instilled revolutionary spirit in new generation: Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh﻿Youth are the future of Pakistan, ‘Governor Youth Program’ to be launched soon::Governor Sindh﻿Iqbal Day is a message of selfhood, faith, and action for the Muslims of the subcontinent, Chief Minister Balochistan﻿Leadership has chosen the wrong direction, leading to national difficulties: MQSC﻿’Expedite survey, victim rehabilitation in view of weather severity’: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf﻿Familiarizing the new generation with the teachings and thought of Allama Iqbal is ‘the most important need of the time’: Governor Sindh﻿Nationwide ‘Week of Prayer’ to be observed from today for Aafia Siddiqui’s release from US captivity﻿Top Leadership Reaffirms Allama Iqbal’s Vision as Key to a Prosperous Pakistan﻿Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) operation in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony and Lucky Star Saddar, 2 suspects arrested, weapons recovered﻿Megacity’s Traffic Chaos Branded a Full Urban Systems Failure﻿Leadership dispute in Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sarafa Jhang, new organization also formed﻿Food safety campaign in Toba Tek Singh, 776 food points checked, 843,000 fine, 5 food units sealed, expired items and adulterated milk discarded﻿Global intervention needed to stop atrocities in Darfur: International Human Rights Movement﻿Early breast cancer diagnosis can save lives: Health experts﻿Incomplete Hospital building begins to collapse, citizen protest enters ninth day﻿PU Vice Chancellor Urges Practical Application of Allama Iqbal’s Philosophy﻿Government Prioritizes Youth Empowerment with Laptop Scheme and Education Focus﻿Charsadda Police crack down on aerial shooters, 3 suspects arrested, 3 pistols recovered﻿2 injured, including a child at home, by stray bullets in Karachi﻿Body of 7-year-old girl, missing for 5 days, found in a sack from local canal in Mirpurkhas﻿llama Iqbal’s ‘poetry’ filled the youth with passion during the Pakistan Movement: Rashid Advocate﻿Top diplomats of Pakistan and US discuss transforming bilateral relations into an economically strong strategic partnership﻿Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and Cambridge University, UK sign MoU to promote cooperation﻿Sindh’s 791 Headmasters/Headmistresses upgraded from Grade-17 to Grade-18﻿Dry weather in most parts of the country ,Intensity of cold in mountainous areas , Punjab faces smog﻿Punjab Police Inter-Regions/Units Annual Football Championship 2025 concludes in Sargodha﻿First National Inter-School Padel Championship begins at KMC Court in Karachi﻿Pakistani Duo Claims Doubles Title as All-Local Boys’ Singles Final Looms at ITF Championship﻿Sindh Senior Minister Hosts Luncheon in Honor of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Executive Committee Members﻿Pakistan to Host Landmark Global Parliamentary Summit With 174 International Delegates﻿QESCO’s dues on Balochistan jails exceed Rs 19 crore﻿Quetta, Speeding Mazda collides with motorcycles and a rickshaw on Kuchlak Road, 2 people dead, 3 injured﻿Karachi’s annual Tablighi Ijtema to begin on December 25, preparations underway﻿Flour Supply to Cease in Twin Cities as Wheat Standoff Intensifies﻿Water Crisis in Karachi due to Power Outage at Dhabeji Pumping Station﻿Rawalpindi Traffic Police prepares traffic plan for 3-nation cricket matches, over 350 personnel deployed﻿Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) operation in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony and Lucky Star Saddar, 2 suspects arrested, weapons recovered﻿3 Youths Found Hanging from Tree in Nagarparkar Village﻿Sajag Shehri Ittehad Nasirabad’s protest for swift construction of incomplete Taluka Hospital continues﻿Balochistan Government Launches Comprehensive School Transport Program﻿Chief Minister IT Internship Program launched by Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab﻿ESenator Declares MDCAT a ‘Leak-Free’ Success After Major System Overhaul﻿Karachi Police Arrest Three Suspects, Two Injured in Malir Encounter﻿2 robbery suspects arrested in police firing in Karachi Gulshan-e-Sikander, one injured﻿2 accused involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange arrested, local and foreign currency recovered﻿Personal Dispute Turns Violent in Surjani Town; Man Shot and Wounded﻿Karachi Police encounter near Fatima Restaurant in Malir Memon Goth, suspected robber injured, arrested in injured condition﻿PTI Alleges Conspiracy to Dismantle Supreme Court, Boycotts Amendment Process﻿Gold market sees significant decline on Saturday, price drops by Rs 600 per tola﻿Government Intervenes to Clear Port Qasim Bottleneck Stifling Cement Exports﻿British pound ahead in interbank trading, US dollar buying rate 281.33 and selling rate 281.85.﻿ECC Massive Rs 659 Billion Guarantee for Circular Debt Crisis﻿Iranian Speaker Applauds Pakistan for Support During 12-Day War with Israel﻿PTI Sindh President Warns Against Constitutional Change﻿Russian Federation Confirms Full Parliamentary Participation in Islamabad Conference﻿Pakistan Vows Solidarity with Indonesia After Mosque Blast; Zardari Cites Personal Loss to Terrorism﻿JUI-F Vows to Resist Any Constitutional Amendment Harming Democracy or Provincial Autonomy﻿27th Amendment Stalled as PPP-Government Talks Reach an Impasse﻿Sindh Law Minister Demands More Effective Pursuit of High-Stakes Government Cases﻿Pakistan Calls on UNESCO to Lead Rebuilding Efforts in Post-Ceasefire Gaza﻿Pakistan Pushes for Major Tech and IT Partnerships with United Kingdom﻿Pakistan and Somalia Advance Naval Partnership to Enhance Maritime Security﻿Russian Parliament Confirms Attendance at Major Global Conference in Pakistan, Talks Center on Security and Protocol﻿Bangladesh Approves Two Pakistani Airlines as Direct Flights Set to Resume﻿Over 800 Personnel and Drones to be Deployed for South African Cricket Team’s Visit﻿PM Sharif Heads to baku to Bolster Strategic Ties in Energy and Defence﻿Pakistan Denies Stalemate in High-Stakes Taliban Talks Amid Border Clashes and Terror Threats﻿Pakistan and China Forge Ahead with Plans to Expand Free Trade Agreement and Host Major Economic Summits﻿Experts Propose Public-Entrepreneurship Alliances to Combat Extreme Poverty﻿Pakistan and EU Forge Accord to Deepen Research and Innovation Partnership﻿Over 1,600 Unsafe Structures Demolished in Massive City-Wide Safety Campaign﻿Sweeping Pension Reforms to Affect All Sindh Government-Linked Personnel﻿Iran Lauds Pakistan’s Support in Israel Conflict as Nations Vow to Combat State Terrorism﻿Shehbaz Sharif Marks Third Visit to Azerbaijan This Year for Victory Day Celebrations﻿Sindh Reports Alarming Surge With Over 1,100 New Dengue Infections in a Single Day﻿Aga Khan University Concludes Initiative to Modernize Teaching Practices in Chitral﻿Authorities Seize Over Rs12 Million in Smuggled Iranian Diesel in Karachi Raid﻿Authorities Dismantle Illegal Fuel Operation, Seize Diesel Worth Over 12 Million Rupees﻿12 Bandits, Including Notorious Gang Leader, Killed in Major Police Offensive in Sindh﻿Ten Apprehended in Capital Crackdown; Drugs, Weapon Seized﻿Two Apprehended in Burglary Case; Valuables Worth 8.7 Million Recovered﻿Supreme Court Petitioned to Block Constitutional Amendment Aimed at Curbing Judicial Powers﻿Sindh Removes Anti-Encroachment Tribunal Head on High Court’s Recommendation﻿China and Pakistan Pledge to Enhance CPEC and Deepen ‘Ironclad’ Ties at Islamabad Gala﻿Pakistani Rupee Faces Pressure as Disparity Between Interbank and Open Market Rates Persists﻿Top Business Chambers Unite to Challenge ‘Damaging’ Tax Laws, Citing Capital Flight and Market Distortion﻿Benchmark Index Flirts With 160,000 Mark as Trading Volumes Plummet﻿Overseas Remittances Surge Nearly 12% in October, Reaching $3.4 Billion﻿Algeria Woos Karachi Entrepreneurs with Free Land, Energy Incentives﻿Pakistan Outlines Strategic Push into Industrial, Agricultural, and Digital Sectors in New China Cooperation Era﻿Pakistan and Tajikistan to Rekindle Mughal-Era Legacy with Grand Cultural Festival﻿Aspiring Artists Tackle Evolving Demands with Sustainable Creations﻿High-Powered Committee Launches Bid to Revive Pakistan’s Ailing Film Industry﻿Dry weather across the country, cold in mountainous areas, light fog and smog in plain areas﻿FIFA Pledges Investment to Develop Pakistan’s Football Potential﻿AFC President Champions Girls’ Football in Pakistan During Landmark Visit﻿Pakistani Trio Storms into Semifinals at ITF World Junior Tennis Championship﻿Iran Lauds Pakistan’s Support in Recent Conflict, Pushes for Expanded Barter Trade