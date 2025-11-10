According to the forecast made by the Meteorological Department on Sunday, the weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, while smog and light fog are expected in some plain areas of Punjab during the morning and night hours.
The weather advisory states that while the weather will remain dry across the country, it is expected to be cold in the mountainous regions.
Significant differences were observed in the temperatures recorded in major urban centers on Sunday morning. The temperature in Gilgit was minus one degree Celsius, while in Quetta it was recorded at one degree Celsius.
In contrast, temperatures were higher in other cities, with nineteen degrees Celsius in Karachi, fourteen in Lahore, and eight in Islamabad. Other recorded temperatures included seven degrees in Peshawar and Muzaffarabad, and six degrees Celsius in Murree.
In occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather is forecast to be dry and cold in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla. Conditions are also expected to remain dry in Jammu.
This morning, Leh was the coldest place in the region where the temperature was recorded at minus five degrees Celsius. The temperature in Jammu was thirteen degrees, while in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Baramulla it was two degrees. The temperature in Anantnag and Shopian was recorded at three degrees Celsius.