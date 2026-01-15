One man and two women died on the spot as a result of a horrific collision between a motorcycle and a truck near the Kekar Wala area on Sargodha Road on Tuesday.
According to eyewitnesses, the fatal incident occurred due to over-speeding. The motorcycle allegedly collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, resulting in a collision so severe that all three riders died on the spot.
Rescue teams, including Rescue 1122 and local police, immediately reached the scene. The bodies of the deceased were transferred to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
Authorities have taken the truck involved in the accident into custody and have started a search for the driver. A formal investigation into the circumstances of the accident has been initiated.
Traffic on the route was temporarily suspended due to the accident, which was later restored.