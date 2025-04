News Ticker: Farhan Joins Elite Club with Four T20 Centuries in a MonthUsman Tariq’s Bowling Action Under Scrutiny in PSLPakistan condemns Israeli attack on Baptist Hospital in GazaSukkur Nominated for Prestigious Global Water AwardFour Pakistanis among 11 dead as migrant boat sinks off Libyan coastSenate body reviews critical educational initiatives, developmental projects, legislative proposalsGovt’s Anti-Electricity Theft Campaign Yields Rs152.54 Billion in RecoveriesCDA Urged to Fully Operationalize Electric Bus RouteAnti-Crime Operations by Karachi Police Results In Arrest Of 546 SuspectsCity Islamabad App Revolutionizes Access to Over 150 Citizen ServicesJam Kamal Encourages Balochistan Agri Graduates Before China Training JourneyOfficer Dismissed Over Alleged Harassment of British-Kashmiri WomanPakistan Railways on Fast Track to Modernization with IFC CollaborationDeputy Chairman Senate reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with EUDecision to Establish First International Airport in Azad KashmirUS Political Councelor, PTI Senator discuss matters of mutual interest12 units of Hurriyat Conference Withdraws from Kashmir Independence MovementThe political party Jammu Kashmir Mass Movement, led by Farida Behenji, who is imprisoned in Tihar Jail, has also distanced itself from the Hurriyat Conference Ali Geelani group.CDA Chairman announces to launch App to provide citizens with easy access to beautiful plantsPakistan Bait-ul-Mal Tackles Challenges: Leadership Meets to Enhance Social SafetyPakistan, Japan explore strategic, workforce cooperationPakistan Urges Global Action Against Israeli Actions in GazaHeatwave Persists Across Sindh, South Punjab, and BalochistanILO Expands Chemical Safety Initiative in Pakistan’s Textile SectorPrime Minister Hails Surge In RemittancesKarachi Cattle Market Set to Open on April 19Balochistan’s Path Forward: Federal Minister Urges Dialogue Over ProtestsHaroon Akhtar Emphasizes Transparency in Appointments of CEOs and Board Members in Key SectorsAyaz Sadiq Urges Global Image Revamp for PakistanLand Mine Explosion Claims LifePresident Zardari Condemns Mastung Blast Near Constabulary VehicleTragic Highway Collisions Claim 13 Lives, Leave Many InjuredGerman Embassy donates Rs3.2 million generated from Christmas Charity Market 2024Rapid Repatriation: Over 954,000 Afghan Nationals Leave PakistanChagai Levies and Police Nab Alleged Dacoit in Joint OperationPeshawar Zalmi Owner Javed Afridi Rejects Pepsi OfferHBAC Members greet Chairman Senate for being elected as founding Chairman ISCNational Symposium Unites Health Leaders to Propel Universal Health CoveragePakistan Sets Stage for Textile Innovation at International ExhibitionNaval chief inaugurates new block at PN HospitalCM Vows to Strengthen Primary Health Care to Achieve Universal CoverageCommuters demand full activation of electric bus route from PIMS to GolraSeveral cargo trucks looted at Quetta-Chaman highwayMastung Explosion Claims Lives of Three Balochistan Constabulary Personnel; 20 Injured13 Killed in Road Accidents near SheikhupuraTextile Asia Propels Pakistan’s Industry with $550 Million in DealsReko Diq Project Gains Momentum: Fluor Corporation Chosen as EPCM PartnerICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: PCB Chairman Hosts Grand Reception for Global TeamsUsman Tariq Faces Scrutiny Over Bowling Action During PSL MatchANF Cracks Down on Peshawar Drug Trafficking Network: 11 Parcels SeizedMohenjo Daro’s Age Stuns Historians: Site Predates Known Civilization by Millions of YearsPakistan Eyes Enhanced Trade and Economic Partnership with BelarusIIUI Set to Launches Future Leaders Training Program to Empower FacultyPakistan co-hosts two-day Third UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on April 15-16Ayaz Pledges Protection for Overseas Pakistanis’ Land RightsPakistan and Kazakhstan Forge Maritime Partnership to Boost Trade and ConnectivityUnlocking Early Brain Potential: Workshop Highlights Critical Role of Early YearsPakistan, U.S. Lawmakers Explore Trade Opportunities Amid Tariff SuspensionPrime Minister Extends Warm Greetings to Sikh Community on Vaisakhi FestivalChaman Polio Eradication Campaign: Afghan Refugee Children VaccinatedGovt to Restrict Hajj Muavineen’s Role to Pilgrim Assistance, NA ToldIFC Eyes Strategic Partnerships in Pakistan for Economic Development8th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Exercise-2025 opens at NCTC PabbiCommitment to Practical Measures to Tackle Traffic and Crime in KarachiReligious Scholars Unite for Peace in D.I. KhanLeader of Opposition in Sindh, Ali Khurshidi, Criticizes People’s Party StronglyPM Shehbaz Thanks Overseas Pakistanis for Sending Record RemittancesOverseas Pakistanis Play Crucial Role in Economy, Affirms Deputy PMCM Murad Urges Acceleration on Key Development Projects Across SindhPakistan’s Exports to US Surge by 10.4% Amid Investment BoostPolio Vaccination Effort Secures Afghan Refugee Children’s Health Before ReturnIBA Karachi Highlights ADR’s Role in Resolving Commercial DisputesProvincial Leaders Address Key Issues at Harnai OpenCourtRemittances from Overseas Pakistanis Hit Record $4.1 Billion in MarchImproving Health Sector: Mustafa Vows To Provide Best Healthcare FacilitiesMashhood Pledges Continued Support for Palestine Amid Nationwide ProtestsGillani Champions Global Unity at Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ ConferenceUS, Iran Engage in ‘Constructive’ Nuclear Dialogue Amid TensionsInterior Minister Condemns Killings in IranIsrael Expands Gaza Offensive with Seizure of Strategic CorridorComedy Legend Javed Kodu’s Journey Ends, Leaving Fans MourningPM Calls for Justice Following Killing of 8 Pakistanis in IranCJP to Decide on Judges’ Transfers: Law Minister ClarifiesPM Extends Warm Congratulations to Newly Elected PML-Q LeadershipPakistan Minerals Investment Forum Unveils New Horizons for Global InvestorsUS Congressional Delegation Honored at Islamabad ReceptionKarachi Kings Clinch Victory Over Multan Sultans in PSL ThrillerGovt Pledges Affordable Housing for Industrial Workers: Salik$74 Billion Windfall Expected as Reko Diq Project Enters New PhaseKaiser Bengali Slams Trump’s Trade Policies, Unveils Global Economic WeaknessesPM Urges Regional Cooperation Following Killing of Pakistanis in IranPakistan Expresses Condolences Over Iran TragedyUS Congressional Delegation, Pakistan Discuss Strengthening Ties in Trade and Counter-TerrorismRapid Repatriation: 935,870 Afghan Nationals Return from PakistanIran’s Embassy Denounces Attack on Pakistani Nationals in Sistan ProvinceAJK President, Speaker Discuss Key Matters in IslamabadDecades-Long PPP-N Alliance Blamed for 90% of Pakistan’s Woes, Claims PTI LeaderPCCR Unites Stakeholders to Tackle Out-of-School Children Crisis in PunjabKarachi Environmental Crisis: PDP Chief Urges Immediate Govt ActionPunjab Government Champions Women’s Empowerment at Global ForumSevere Heatwave to Grip Nation as Temperatures Soar