The Minorities People’s Alliance Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis. Yaqub Sharif Gul praised Pope Francis for his services in promoting minority rights, peace efforts, and interfaith dialogue.
Yaqub Sharif Gul stated that Pope Francis’ simplicity and guidance earned him a place in the hearts of the Christian community. Saleem Khurshid Khokhar mentioned that Pope Francis’ personality was a symbol of tolerance and humanitarianism.
Shehzad Bhatti said that Pope Francis made religion a means of humanity and service. Various leaders paid tribute to the services of Pope Francis, stating that his teachings would continue to be a source of guidance.
All leaders and members of the Minorities People’s Alliance Pakistan expressed their condolences on the passing of Pope Francis and prayed that the Lord grants him a high place.