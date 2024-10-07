Dubai: The Chinar Business Conference, held at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) on October 5, 2024, featured Consul General Hussain Muhammad as the chief guest. The event gathered industry leaders and professionals from various sectors to foster networking and explore burgeoning business opportunities in the evolving global market.
According to Press Information Department, Consul General Muhammad addressed the significant shifts in the global business environment, highlighting the impact of technology, digitization, and emerging economic models on traditional business operations. He emphasized the conference’s role in facilitating meaningful dialogue on new business opportunities and the latest trends that are shaping economies worldwide.
During his speech, Mr. Muhammad underscored the importance of the Pakistan-UAE bilateral relationship, which he described as built on mutual respect, cooperation, and friendship. He urged expatriates to adhere strictly to local laws and regulations, reinforcing the need for compliance and respect within the UAE’s legal framework.
The Consul General assured the business community of the consulate’s full support, expressing confidence in the collective ability to transform challenges into opportunities through collaboration. He stressed the potential for significant advancements in various sectors through joint efforts in the coming years.
The event was presided over by Mr. Amjid Kabir, President of the Pak-Chinar Wing at PAD, and saw participation from notable figures including Dr. Faisal Ikram, President of PAD, Mr. Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor, and Sheikh Muhammad of Dubai Municipality, along with many members of the UAE-based business community.
