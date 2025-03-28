March 28, 2025
  • March 28, 2025
  • Positions Curium as leading manufacturer of Lu-177 isotope
  • Brings innovative R&D expertise and pipeline to Curium
  • Enhances Curium’s SPECT & PET geographical coverage and supply chain

PARIS, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curium Pharma (“Curium”), a world leader in nuclear medicine, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Nuclear Products Co. (Monrol), a leading nuclear medicine player, which is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

The acquisition enhances Curium’s manufacturing capacity of Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) to meet the growing demand for isotope around the world and secure the supply for the future launch of Curium’s Lu-177 drug candidates, for Prostate Cancer (currently in development) and Neuroendocrine Tumours (pending approval).

Monrol complements and adds to Curium’s extensive research & development (R&D) capabilities as it continues to expand its portfolio and pipeline of innovative theranostic products. Curium intends to deploy Monrol’s Ga-68 generator globally in the future, pending regulatory approvals.

In addition, Monrol’s PET & SPECT complementary geographic footprint further expands Curium’s offering. The completion of the deal expands Curium’s PET footprint of 34 sites in Western Europe and Asia to 46 with the addition of 12 Monrol owned and partnered sites in Eastern Europe and MENA regions. Furthermore, Monrol’s manufacturing and logistics infrastructure in Istanbul, Turkey, immediately adds scale to Curium’s vertically integrated production and distribution capabilities.

Mr. Chaitanya Tatineni, Curium’s CEO International Markets commented: “We are delighted to welcome close to 400 highly-skilled and dedicated new colleagues to Curium Group. The coming together of Curium and Monrol will transform our scale, capabilities and reach across several critical areas, in particular Lu-177, and create multiple new opportunities to enhance our offering of life-changing diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to patients around the world.”

Mr. Aydin Kucuk General Manager at Monrol added: “We are excited to be joining Curium and have long admired the company’s capabilities, leadership and commitment to developing and supplying world-class nuclear diagnostics solutions and therapies. We look forward to working with our new Curium colleagues to build on our joint successes to date by integrating our expertise, knowledge and experience with Curium’s global footprint, product portfolio, and track record of innovation.”

Mr. Emin Fadıllıoğlu, CEO, Eczacıbaşı Pharmaceutical and Industrial Investment, said: “We are very proud of our association with Monrol and its transformation in recent years, which today sees them become part of Curium, a world-leader in nuclear medicine. This is a great reflection of the quality of the business, and we believe they will continue to thrive under the ownership of Curium, benefiting from greater access to advanced technology and an extensive global network.”

For more information:

[email protected]

or

Ben Valdimarsson
Reputation Inc
Mob: +44 (0)788 9805930
Email: [email protected]

About Curium
Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com

About Monrol
Headquartered in Istanbul, Monrol is a nuclear medicine company leading innovation for the development and manufacturing of GMP grade radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals, Monrol distributes its world-class radiopharmaceutical products portfolio in global markets. As both a CMO and CDMO, Monrol provides early development support to customers and offers fully integrated services for nimble, lean, virtual companies taking new product concepts into clinical trials, demonstrating proof of concept, and going into first-in-human studies. Monrol is committed to transform and improve patient journey in cancer treatment through a portfolio of radiopharmaceutical products that it distributes to more than 60 countries around the globe. To learn more, visit www.monrol.com.

