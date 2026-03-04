Currency Exchange Rates Fluctuate in Pakistan Amid Market Trends

Karachi: Exchange rates for major currencies in Pakistan varied on Thursday, reflecting ongoing market trends and economic conditions. The buying and selling rates for the U.S. dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen, UAE dirham, and Saudi riyal were released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the U.S. dollar was bought at 279.38 and sold at 280.45. The euro saw a buying rate of 323.69 and a selling rate of 327.40. The British pound's rates were 372.00 for buying and 376.28 for selling. The Japanese yen was bought at 1.74 and sold at 1.81. The UAE dirham and Saudi riyal were exchanged at buying rates of 75.79 and 74.00, respectively, while their selling rates stood at 76.85 and 75.03. The interbank rate for the U.S. dollar was noted between 279.42 and 279.62.

These fluctuations in exchange rates are indicative of the dynamic nature of the global currency market, with factors such as international trade, geopolitical developments, and domestic economic policies playing a role.

