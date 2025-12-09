The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi intercepted a tampered Toyota Land Cruiser Prado carrying 564 high-end smuggled mobile phones worth a combined Rs. 96 million near the Karachi-Hyderabad Toll Plaza during an intelligence-led operation.
According to a report by Customs Department today, the vehicle, bearing registration number BF-7199, was stopped after authorities received information about its illicit origin. Occupants of the Prado failed to present any lawful import documents, prompting a thorough inspection. Initial checks revealed unusual welding marks around the bonnet, front bumper, and side fender areas, raising suspicions of concealed contraband.
Upon shifting the Prado to the Custom House Karachi for detailed scrutiny, officers discovered five specially crafted hidden compartments inside the vehicle. From these cavities, 564 mobile phones of assorted brands, including Google Pixel and Motorola, valued at Rs. 64 million, were recovered. A forensic examination further confirmed that the vehicle itself, worth approximately Rs. 32 million, was tampered and non-duty-paid.
Customs authorities have seized both the Prado and the recovered mobile phones under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1969. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to identify and dismantle the network involved in this smuggling attempt.