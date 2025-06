News Ticker: Aaqib Javed Announces Biomechanics Lab for Cricket Revolution in PakistanKarachi Basketball Association Announces Summer Coaching Camp for YouthInternational Archives Day Celebrated Under the Theme ‘Archives for All’Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 to be Presented in National Assembly TodaySpeaker Approves Schedule for Important Federal Budget DebateExtremism in India a Threat to Regional Stability: Asif ZardariOkara Parks Crackdown: Illegal Amusement Rides SeizedInsha’Allah, We Will Make Sukkur a Better City in the Next 5 Years: Barrister Arsalan Islam SheikhSignificant Improvement in Cleanliness Campaign Planning for Eid-ul-Adha: Karachi Chamber2 Killed, Over 2 Dozen Injured in Eid Traffic Accidents in OkaraStrict Security Measures Implemented in Islamabad on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha, Monitored by Safe City Control Room’Bell of Hope’ Rang Throughout Eid al-Adha at Governor House KarachiYoung Man Commits Suicide in Karachi, Woman’s Body Found, 4 Injured in Separate IncidentsBilawal Stresses Diplomacy Over Provocation for Peace in South AsiaUS lawmakers assure full support for peace in South AsiaSindh Home Minister Announces Strict Vehicle Regulations to Curb Traffic ViolationsBilawal Highlights India’s Provocative Actions as Threat to Regional StabilityPM in Saudi Arabia on two-day visitPakistan Denounces Israel’s Airstrikes on BeirutBudget proposal allocates Rs65m for PM Office renovation in FY 2025-26Poor infrastructure haunts Karachiites amid funds crunch, says PDPPakistani Minister Demands Immediate Global Action for Palestinians ReliefOver 3,500 policemen to perform Eid security duty in IslamabadPakistan condemns airstrikes by Israeli forces on Beirut, LebanonPunjab CM Orders Foolproof Security for EidCTO Islamabad Ensures Top-notch Care for Injured Traffic OfficerIslamabad Police unveil comprehensive Eid-ul-Azha security planChairman CDA emphasizes cleanliness and tree plantation on World Environment Day 2025PTI concerned over WB report showing 44.7% poverty rateCrackdown on illegal cattle markets in Islamabad ahead of Eid-ul-AzhaMy Primary Duty is to Get the Best Performance from Players: Mike Hesson65% of Country’s Waste Contains Plastic: Moot ToldIt is Proven that Trump is Equally Complicit in the Genocide of Palestinians: Jamaat-e-IslamiPM Celebrates US Independence Day, Calls for Renewed TiesImran announces to lead protest movement from jailNew Dams to be Built with Provincial Consensus: PM ShehbazBritish envoy Jane meets Gilani to strengthen bilateral tiesSenator Pushes for Urgent Reforms in Cabinet SecretariatAlkhidmat Foundation Celebrates World Environment DayTree Plantation on World Environment Day in OkaraCCP Grants Exemptions to Boost Innovation, Access in Pharmaceutical SectorSenator Sarmad Calls Urgent Meeting to Address Commerce ChallengesBilawal Meets US Congressional Members, Raises Concerns Over India’s Water AggressionInternational Labour Conference: Pakistan Vows to Support Workers’ RightsCrime Spike in Karachi: Multiple Encounters, Injuries, and Mysterious Deaths UnfoldCM Maryam Urges People to Unite for Pollution-Free Punjab InitiativeInvestment in Cryptocurrency is a Waste of Resources, Government Should Avoid: Pasban Democratic PartyIslamabad Police Bust Five Members Criminal GangPolice Crackdown on Overcharging: Islamabad Traffic Police Mobilizes to Protect Eid TravelersCrackdown on Crime: Islamabad Police Arrests 17, Seizes Drugs and WeaponsGovernment Should Leverage Africa’s Vast Economic Potential: United Business GroupPakistan Paddle Federation Announces National RankingsMinister Seeks Action Against Plastic Pollution Threatening CoastlineIG Islamabad Reviews Eid al-Adha Preparations with Key OfficialsMQM Pakistan Condemns Attack on Workers; Press Conference CanceledPakistan vows to tackle climate change, control plastic pollution’Fitna Al Hind’ Has No Connection with the Baloch People or Balochistan: Chief Minister of BalochistanDirector University Poonch meets with President Azad KashmirPakistan marks World Environment Day 2025 with commitment to combat plastic pollutionCollective efforts needed to address environmental challenges: PresidentMotorway Police issues Eid travel advisory for safe and smooth journeysBilawal Seeks Global Support for Pakistan’s Peace Efforts Through DialoguePrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia with a high-level delegationMinister Tanveer Pledges Support for Small Farmers Amidst Economic ChallengesPakistan Not Only Won the War but Also Gained Support from Multiple Countries: Sardar MasoodPakistan’s 90% trade is managed through seaports: maritime ministerProvincial Push for Nutrition Reforms in Sindh Gains MomentumCDA launches comprehensive cleanliness drive for Eid-ul-Azha in IslamabadIslamabad admin finalizes Eid-ul-Azha sanitation plan, 200,000 biodegradable bags to be distributedRound-the-clock Work Accelerates Liaquatabad Dakkhana Flyover RehabilitationDPM Unveils Robust Plan for Export Growth, Local Industry ProtectionGarbage piles outside Civil Defense Office in F-8 Markaz: Traders frustrated, call for immediate action from CDA ChairmanBilawal has given robust rebuttal to India’s assertive maneuvers: MemonForeign diplomats, ministers, mayor to offer Eid prayers at Polo GroundKarachi Police Arrest 6 Armed Individuals in Clashes with RobbersKarachi Police Arrest 6 Armed Individuals in Clashes with RobbersSports are essential for discipline and physical development: Punjab University Vice ChancellorEID: Pakistan High Commission in UK to Close on July 6Flood Commission Gears Up to Tackle Upcoming Monsoon Season; Karachi to Receive Special AttentionGovt Sets Ambitious Goals for Revival of Sick Industrial UnitsPakistan Committed to Countering India’s Proxies Warfare: TararPakistani Envoy’s Visit to Russia Boosts Energy, Trade TiesThe largest Eid-ul-Adha prayer gathering in Karachi will be held at the historic Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)US Embassy Islamabad marks United States’ Independence DayIGP Attends Funeral Prayer of Islamabad Police SIGovt, PPMA Vow to boost indigenous pharmaceutical productionClimate Change Biggest Threat to Pakistan, Tells SecretaryNational Police Academy delegation visits Safe City IslamabadDeath of Death Row Inmate in Sukkur Central Jail: Legal Proceedings CompletedMotorcycle Theft Debacle: Police Nab Notorious Gang, Recover 18 Stolen BikesDollar expensive in the currency market12 Outlaws Caught in Islamabad Police Crackdown; Drug SeizedGovernor Tessori Receives Sacred Gift from Saudi Hajj MinisterPakistan’s high-level parliamentary delegation concludes UN visit, spotlights Kashmir, respect for int’l law, and peace with responsibilityBiggest Eid-ul-Adha Prayer Congregation To Be Held at Polo GroundUrgent action sought to curb rampant plastic pollution in PakistanPakistan Urges Global Intervention as India Threatens Regional StabilityPakistan Railways to Integrate Gwadar to Boost Central Asian TradePhD scholars at IIUI showcase innovative digital portfolios on tech integration in educationMaritime Affairs Minister Inaugurates Ladies Cafe at KPT