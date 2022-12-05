Date extended for exchanging old design bank notes

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) informed on Monday that the federal government vide Gazette Notification F.No.2(1)IF-III/2010 dated December 23, 2021, has extended the last date for exchangeability of old design large size bank notes of Rs 10, 50, 100 and 1000 by one year.

According to the SBP information, the holders of these old design large banknotes have been given the last chance to exchange these old design large size banknotes from the field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC) by 31st December 2022.

It is once again emphasized that this is the last and final deadline for exchange of such banknotes, upon expiry of which, these banknotes shall no longer be exchangeable from the counters of the SBP BSC and thus will lose their value.

The general public is therefore, requested to avail this final opportunity and get their holdings of these banknotes, if any, exchanged from SBP BSC Field Offices by 31st December 2022 and protect the value of their savings in these banknotes.