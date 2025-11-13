Denodo Achieves Databricks Validated Partner Status for Its Seamless Integration in Support of AI and Analytics

Trending News: ﻿Parliamentary Leaders Unite in Push for Global Stability Amidst Rising Challenges﻿Shooting Prowess Must Be A Core Military Goal, Asserts Army Chief﻿Pakistan Warns of Regional Threat from Illicit Arms in Afghanistan﻿President Zardari Lauds Poland’s Historic Role in Forging Pakistan Air Force﻿Intense cold in northern areas, smog forecast for plain areas of Punjab﻿Parliaments Urged to Act as ‘Guiding Lights’ as Global Peace Unravels﻿India and Afghan Taliban will always fail in conspiracy against Pakistan: MQM-Pakistan﻿Experts Warn of AI’s Threat to Journalism as Disinformation Plagues Media Landscape﻿South Asian Regulators Unite to Chart Course for a Connected Digital Era﻿Islamabad suicide attack, a ‘heinous conspiracy’ to damage national stability: GDA﻿Recurring terrorist attacks are a ‘government failure’: Pakistan Peace Council﻿Top Farmers Awarded With Tractors in computerized local and domicile certificate system in Sibi﻿Hindu Panchayat delegation meets Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, detailed discussion on security and development issues﻿National campaign to prevent measles and rubella in Khairpur district to begin on November 17﻿Punjab Taps Youth in Digital Push to Eradicate Polio﻿Protest against incomplete construction of Nasirabad Taluka Hospital continues on eleventh day﻿Several individuals arrested, fines imposed during anti-smog operation in Punjab﻿Decision to Implement New Environmental Strategy for Clean and Green Sibi Campaign﻿Federal Minister Demands Fair Water Share for KP and Balochistan Amid Growing Scarcity﻿University Initiative Connects Aspiring IT Professionals with Direct Career Pathways﻿Pakistani Academics Recognized Among World’s Most-Cited Researchers in Prestigious Stanford Ranking﻿High-profile murder case fugitive arrested from Islamabad﻿Teacher’s death in Sanghar lock-up, Sindh Home Minister seeks report﻿Commerce Minister Condemns Islamabad Judicial Complex Blast﻿Deadly Suicide Attack on Islamabad Judicial Complex Claims at Least 12 Lives﻿Female suspect involved in multi-lakh Canada job fraud arrested﻿2 agents involved in fraud in the name of overseas employment arrested from Mardan﻿2 killed in Karachi’s Korangi over personal enmity, body of drug addict found in Qayyumabad﻿Pakistan and UK to Ink Landmark Anti-Corruption Pact to Tackle Money Laundering and Financial Crime﻿Crackdown on Illegal Travel Agencies, 2 Arrested from Faisalabad﻿Pakistan Pledges to Fast-Track Nationwide E-Court System﻿Euro Surpasses 327 Mark, Pound Sterling Nears 373 in Open Market Trading﻿Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade Languishes in ‘Mere Millions’ Despite 5 Billion Potential, Business Leaders Lament﻿PPL Increases Domestic Gas Output with Minimal Cost Plant Enhancement﻿US Envoy Praises Punjab’s Vibrant Culture as a Positive Face of Pakistan﻿Floodlight Night Cricket Tournament held in Tando Bago between 18 teams of Hyderabad Division﻿National Assembly Recommends ‘National Martyr’ Status for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto﻿PTI Describes 27th Amendment ‘Burial of Constitution’, Announces Nationwide Protest Movement﻿Business Community Leader Supports 27th Amendment﻿Nation Mourns Irreparable Loss of Scholar Dr. Arfa Zehra﻿Parliamentary Speakers from 14 Nations Gather for High-Stakes Summit on Global Stability﻿Leaders Commemorate Major Amanullah Khan’s Legacy in Policy, Finance, and Philanthropy﻿Global Parliamentary Figures Arrive for Key Speakers Summit﻿SSP Vows Zero Tolerance for Mistreatment of Vulnerable Citizens﻿Capital’s Top Cop Mandates Timely Resolution of Citizen Complaints﻿President Lauds Historical Polish Contribution to Pakistan’s Air Force on Independence Day﻿Major Security Sweep in Capital Sees Dozens of Individuals and Properties Searched﻿Lucky Investments Rolls Out Islamic Pension Fund Aligned with National 2028 Shariah-Compliant Roadmap﻿Pakistan Set to Host Inaugural International Capital Market Conference﻿Unprecedented Volatility Hits Currency Market as US Dollar Spread Widens﻿Inaugural match of women’s hockey series in Karachi ends in a goalless draw﻿Senate Approves Sweeping Military and Judicial Overhaul Amid Fierce Opposition Walkout﻿Global Parliamentary Leaders Converge on Islamabad for High-Stakes Peace Summit﻿Parliament to Deliberate on Key Constitutional Amendment Bill﻿Every patriotic political and religious party must play a national role in the country’s interest: Governor Punjab﻿Pakistan Hopes for Saudi Arabia’s Inclusion in Global Parliamentary Forum as Delegations Arrive﻿Eminent Figures Commemorate Major Amanullah Khan’s Multifaceted Legacy of Service and Vision﻿Pakistan Mourns ‘Irreparable Loss’ as Renowned Scholar Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra Dies at 83﻿Pakistani Diaspora Pledges Support for Trillion-Dollar Economic Transformation﻿Saudi Arabia Aids Punjab Flood Victims With 180 Tons of Dates Amid Devastating Monsoon Aftermath﻿University of Sargodha Students Complete Advanced Aviation Program in China﻿Motorcycle License Instant Issuance System Introduced, Crackdown Warning﻿Traffic accident in Karachi’s Clifton, 2 killed, 4 injured﻿Quetta Large-scale operation against encroachments on Joint Road, occupations cleared from roads and footpaths﻿Governor Declares Passing of Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra a National Loss﻿Directorate of Human Rights is active in promoting rights and equality. Agha Fakhar﻿Safety seminar held in HESCO Mirpurkhas Circle, tribute paid to martyred line staff﻿Campaign to eliminate illegal speed breakers begins in Quetta﻿Meeting held regarding security arrangements for National Games 2025, security plan formulated﻿Mirpur KhasPost-mortem report of 8-year-old girl in Jhilori indicates sexual assault﻿Rally against drug sales in Nasirabad, demonstration at police station﻿Chief Justice Supreme Court Azad Kashmir’s mother passes away, AJK President expresses condolences﻿Naseerabad Youth Alliance’s token hunger strike for construction of hospital and post office﻿Order to halt illegal deductions during purchase of paddy and other crops by middlemen for 3 days﻿Installation of solar system improves electricity supply system at Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas