Mashhad: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in Mashhad, Iran, to participate in the 28th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, upon his arrival at the airport, Dar was received by Mohammad Ali Nabipoor, the Vice Governor General of Razavi Khorasan Province, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu. The meeting is expected to focus on enhancing regional economic cooperation among member states.
The post Deputy PM Muhammad Ishaq Dar Arrives in Iran for ECO Council Meeting appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.