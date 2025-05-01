Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, participated in the First Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum, on April 2930, 2025, organized by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in collaboration with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).
In his keynote remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to digital transformation and economic diplomacy, emphasizing investment in digital infrastructure, cloud technologies, and emerging sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, and ecommerce, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office here on Wednesday.
He underscored Pakistan’s strong digital potential, driven by a young, techsavvy population and robust policy reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister welcomed the global investors to partner with Pakistan in building a digitally inclusive and innovationdriven economy.
He reaffirmed the government’s efforts to position Pakistan as a reliable source of highquality digital services and invited stakeholders to explore investment opportunities across the country’s growing technology ecosystem.
He also announced Pakistan’s readiness to assume the Presidency of the DCO in 2026 and reaffirmed its active role in advancing the organization’s agenda.
Muhammad Ishaq Dar thanked all delegates and partners for their valuable contributions and called for continued collaboration to scale up digital cooperation and investment across member states.