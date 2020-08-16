Development Work in Park Enclave-I

August 16, 2020

Islamabad, August 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): After completing residual development works in Park Enclave-I, Capital Development Authority (CDA) is focusing on provision of all allied facilities in the project as number of allottees have started construction of their houses on their allotted plots. Not only civic services including sanitation services are being provided but special attention is being paid for beautification of the project.

In this context, horticulture works in Park Enclave-I is in full swing. Landscaping is being carried out on belts along the roads, median strips and particularly at roundabouts in the park enclave. Flowering plants are being planted for beautification purpose while massive tree plantation is also being carried out in the project.

Moreover, levelling of uneven spaces is also being carried out and tree plantation is being carried out after completing levelling process. Furthermore, instructions have been issued for removal of wild growth, bushes and shrubs. Similarly, instructions have also been issued to come up with plan to develop parks on the sites reserved for parks.

