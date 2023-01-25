Dollars, gold recovered from Thailand-bound passenger in Karachi

Karachi: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday claimed to have recovered foreign currency and gold from a Bangkok-bound passenger at the Karachi airport.

According to a report, a team of ASF during checking recovered 115,000, 31,000 Canadian dollars and 50grams of gold from Raheel who set to fly to Bangkok from Jinnah International Airport Karachi. The foreign currency and gold were concealed in his bag. The accused was handed over to customs after initial interrogation.

It may be noted that in April 2022, a customs squad had recovered 65,000 US dollars from the possession of a woman passenger at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The passenger was set to travel to Doha when captured.