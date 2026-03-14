﻿Dry weather in most parts of the country, rain with strong winds and thunderstorms expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

The Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in most parts of the country, however, severe weather including thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possible hailstorms are forecast in several upper regions.

According to the forecast made today, rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected in a few areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, the federal capital, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In contrast, the Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of Pakistan during the same period.

According to the temperatures recorded in major urban centers this morning, Karachi was the warmest at twenty-five degrees Celsius, followed by Lahore at twenty-two degrees. The capital Islamabad recorded sixteen, while Peshawar recorded nineteen degrees Celsius.

Other recorded temperatures include Quetta ten, Gilgit twelve, Murree eight, and Muzaffarabad fifteen degrees Celsius.

In illegally Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Shopian, and Baramulla.

This morning in the region, Leh’s temperature was minus two degrees Celsius. Srinagar, Pulwama, and Shopian recorded eight degrees, while Jammu recorded eighteen degrees. The temperature in Anantnag and Baramulla was nine degrees Celsius.